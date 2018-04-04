Public Hearing Set for Proposed Delaware Port Deal
Posted:
Apr 04, 2018 7:55 AM
Updated:
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- State lawmakers are encouraging Delaware residents to weigh in on a proposal to allow a private corporation to operate the Port of Wilmington.
Gov. John Carney last week announced a preliminary agreement with the Gulftainer Group to lease the Port of Wilmington from the state and construct a new container shipping facility on the Delaware River.
A hearing to discuss the proposal will be held Friday morning on the Wilmington Riverfront.
Gulftainer Group is the largest independent, privately-owned port operator in the world.
Under terms of the preliminary agreement, a Gulftainer subsidiary would make annual royalty payments to the state and agree to invest more than $580 million in the port over the next nine years, including approximately $410 million for a new container facility at DuPont's former Edgemoor site.
Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-04-04 12:04:34 GMT
New York Attorney General Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, center, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in New York. Schneiderman announced a new lawsuit by 17 states, DC and six cities against the U.S. government. (Photo: AP)
New York Attorney General Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, center, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in New York. Schneiderman announced a new lawsuit by 17 states, DC and six cities against the U.S. government. (Photo: AP)
Seventeen states - including Delaware, Maryland and Virginia - as well as the District of Columbia and six cities, sued the U.S. government Tuesday, saying the addition of a citizenship question to the census form is unconstitutional.More
Seventeen states - including Delaware, Maryland and Virginia - as well as the District of Columbia and six cities, sued the U.S. government Tuesday, saying the addition of a citizenship question to the census form is unconstitutional. More
Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:43 AM EDT2018-04-04 11:43:54 GMT
The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. is shown Feb. 1, 2017, the date when a deadly inmate riot started. (Photo: AP)
The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. is shown Feb. 1, 2017, the date when a deadly inmate riot started. (Photo: AP)
DOVER, Del. --- Delaware correctional officials say a pilot program allowing inmates to access tablet computers at the women's prison could be expanded to the state's maximum security near Smyrna. Delaware Correctional Commissioner Perry Phelps said the eMore
Delaware correctional officials say a pilot program allowing inmates to access tablet computers at the women's prison could be expanded to the state's maximum security near Smyrna.More
Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:01 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:01:27 GMT
Jodi L. Wright
Jodi L. Wright
Delaware State Police say troopers arrested a house cleaner after it was discovered that over a three-month time period she stole multiple checks from her 72-year-old Greenwood client, and then forged the client's signature before cashing them.More
Delaware State Police say troopers arrested a house cleaner after it was discovered that over a three-month time period she stole multiple checks from her 72-year-old Greenwood client, and then forged the client's signature before cashing them.More