Probe Sought After Family Says no to Politician's Yard Sign

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A Maryland state senator says his constituents were bullied by a former county executive trying to make a political comeback when they refused to put his political signs up in their yard.

Sen. Bryan Simonaire, a Republican from Anne Arundel County, asked the Office of the State Prosecutor to investigate the actions of John Leopold, who is running for the House of Delegates.

Leopold, a Republican, previously served in the General Assembly and then as Anne Arundel county executive. But he was forced to resign and was convicted of abusing his office. He served 30 days in jail.

The Capital reports that Simonaire asked the state prosecutor to investigate after a family told him Leopold became irate when they refused to display his yard sign.

Leopold denies the accusation.

