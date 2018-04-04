Police Capture Man Wanted in Salisbury Murder

A vigil was held Tuesday night for a mother of three who was shot and killed in Salisbury, Maryland on Easter Sunday. But police are still searching for her killer.More
Russell Hall Seafood owner, Harry Phillips, says they asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 50 seasonal workers from Mexico on what's called H2-B worker visas to pick crabs.
Out of 81,000 applications nationwide, a record number, the government turned to a lottery system, reaching the 66,000 visa cap.
Russel Hall Seafood wasn't picked in the lottery as well as places like Old Salty's, A E Phillips and Lindy's Seafood.
The Salisbury Police Department is looking for one suspect who remains at large after a murder investigation yesterday afternoon.
Salisbury Police responded to the 1000 block of Aspen Drive around 1:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
There, police found a 30-year-old woman on top of a roof who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.
