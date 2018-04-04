Police Capture Man Wanted in Salisbury Murder - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Capture Man Wanted in Salisbury Murder

Posted: Apr 02, 2018 2:23 PM Updated:
Jameal Rashawn Gould Jameal Rashawn Gould

SALISBURY, Md.- Detectives with the Salisbury Police Department have arrested a man wanted in connection with the Easter Sunday shooting death of his estranged wife.

Police said in a tweet Wednesday morning that 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould was taken into custody after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury. An arrest warrant was on file charging Gould with murder, according to police. More details about the arrest and a list of charges were expected to be forthcoming.

The crime happened at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, when officers responded to the 1000 block of Aspen Drive in Salisbury to investigate a reported shooting.

There, police found 30-year-old Erica Gould on top of a roof with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

A further investigation revealed that Erica was allegedly shot by her estranged husband, Jameal, according to police.

Police said that Jameal went to Erica's home on the 1000 block of Aspen Drive in an effort to continue an argument which had apparently started earlier Sunday morning.

Once at the victim’s home, Jameal forced his way inside with a gun and began to look for his estranged wife, according to police. Jameal found her hiding just outside of an upstairs window on the roof, according to police. He is alleged to have fired multiple shots, striking the woman. Police said Jameal then fled the scene.

Erica was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center, where she died Sunday evening.

 

