Blood Bank of Delmarva Issues Urgent Call for Blood Donations

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 12:35 PM
Blood Bank of Delmarva Helping Texas Blood Banks (WBOC PHOTO) Blood Bank of Delmarva Helping Texas Blood Banks (WBOC PHOTO)

NEWARK, Del.– The Blood Bank of Delmarva is issuing an urgent call for blood and platelet donors to give now to help address a winter blood donation shortage. O negative and platelet blood donations, in particular, are critically needed right now, officials said.

Severe winter weather with snow storms has had a tremendous impact on blood donations, according to officials. They said more than 12 blood drives have been canceled in March causing more than 600 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. Further adding to the low supply was the flu season, as well as higher blood usage at several local hospitals responding to traumas.

O negative is the universal blood type and is used to treat patients during emergencies when their blood type is unknown. Platelets are regularly used to treat patients recovering from cancer and have a shelf life of five days.

Eligible individuals are urged to schedule a blood or platelet donation today by visiting https://donate.bbd.org or call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8. Donors can also walk into any of our four centers: Christiana, Del, Salisbury MD., Dover, Del and Chadds Ford, Pa.

Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may give blood as often as every 56 days. All donors must provide a photo ID or two other forms of identification, including date of birth.

It takes at least 350 donors per day to supply the 19 local hospitals throughout the Delmarva Peninsula with the blood they need for patients.

Officials said that although the urgent need is O negative blood, all types are needed every day to ensure an adequate blood supply.

