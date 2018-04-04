Weapon & Drug Arrest After Felton Traffic Stop - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Arrested After Loaded Gun, Drugs Found in Felton Traffic Stop

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 12:56 PM Updated:

FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a Felton man after a traffic stop revealed he was in possession of a weapon and drugs.

   

 

Police said 24-year-old Robert Harding was driving north on South Dupont Highway with a cracked windshield. Police said that after pulling Harding over, troopers found a loaded .40-caliber Glock handgun with 15 rounds, located in Harding’s waistband. 

A further search on Harding's person found 18.53 grams of crack cocaine, 4.38 grams of cocaine and 10 Ecstasy pills, according to investigators. A search of his vehicle also revealed a digital scale.

   

 

Harding was taken to Troop 3 where he was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a substance in a Tier 3 quantity, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, two counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and a safety glass violation.

Harding was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $42,201 secured bond.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Maryland Senate Passes Medical Marijuana Bill

    Maryland Senate Passes Medical Marijuana Bill

    Apr 04, 2018 2:26 PM2018-04-04 18:26:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:26:11 GMT
    (Photo: MGN Online)(Photo: MGN Online)
    (Photo: MGN Online)(Photo: MGN Online)
    The Maryland Senate has passed a measure that aims to create opportunities for minority business owners to become licensed medical marijuana growers and processors.More
    The Maryland Senate has passed a measure that aims to create opportunities for minority business owners to become licensed medical marijuana growers and processors.More

  • Maryland Approves Billions in Incentives to Lure Amazon H2Q

    Maryland Approves Billions in Incentives to Lure Amazon H2Q

    Apr 04, 2018 2:22 PM2018-04-04 18:22:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:22:07 GMT
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    The Maryland General Assembly gave final passage Wednesday to an estimated $5.6 billion incentive package to lure Amazon's second headquarters to Maryland.More
    The Maryland General Assembly gave final passage Wednesday to an estimated $5.6 billion incentive package to lure Amazon's second headquarters to Maryland.More

  • Bump Stock Ban Given Final Approval in Maryland

    Bump Stock Ban Given Final Approval in Maryland

    Apr 04, 2018 2:20 PM2018-04-04 18:20:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:20:18 GMT
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    A ban on devices that can increase a semi-automatic rifle's firing rate has cleared the Maryland General Assembly.More
    A ban on devices that can increase a semi-automatic rifle's firing rate has cleared the Maryland General Assembly.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember the Life of Erica Gould

    Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember the Life of Erica Gould

    A vigil was held Tuesday night for a mother of three who was shot and killed in Salisbury, Maryland on Easter Sunday. But police are still searching for her killer.

    More

    A vigil was held Tuesday night for a mother of three who was shot and killed in Salisbury, Maryland on Easter Sunday. But police are still searching for her killer.

    More

  • No Visas, No Workers, No Business for Maryland's Crab Industry

    No Visas, No Workers, No Business for Maryland's Crab Industry

    Russell Hall Seafood owner, Harry Phillips, says they asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 50 seasonal workers from Mexico on what's called H2-B worker visas to pick crabs.

    Out of 81,000 applications nationwide, a record number, the government turned to a lottery system, reaching the 66,000 visa cap.

    Russel Hall Seafood wasn't picked in the lottery as well as places like Old Salty's, A E Phillips and Lindy's Seafood.

    More

    Russell Hall Seafood owner, Harry Phillips, says they asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 50 seasonal workers from Mexico on what's called H2-B worker visas to pick crabs.

    Out of 81,000 applications nationwide, a record number, the government turned to a lottery system, reaching the 66,000 visa cap.

    Russel Hall Seafood wasn't picked in the lottery as well as places like Old Salty's, A E Phillips and Lindy's Seafood.

    More

  • Salisbury Police Searching for Suspect in Connection to Murder, Part 2

    Salisbury Police Searching for Suspect in Connection to Murder, Part 2

    The Salisbury Police Department is looking for one suspect who remains at large after a murder investigation yesterday afternoon.

    Salisbury Police responded to the 1000 block of Aspen Drive around 1:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

    There, police found a 30-year-old woman on top of a roof who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

    More

    The Salisbury Police Department is looking for one suspect who remains at large after a murder investigation yesterday afternoon.

    Salisbury Police responded to the 1000 block of Aspen Drive around 1:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

    There, police found a 30-year-old woman on top of a roof who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices