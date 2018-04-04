Man Arrested After Loaded Gun, Drugs Found in Felton Traffic Stop

FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a Felton man after a traffic stop revealed he was in possession of a weapon and drugs.

Police said 24-year-old Robert Harding was driving north on South Dupont Highway with a cracked windshield. Police said that after pulling Harding over, troopers found a loaded .40-caliber Glock handgun with 15 rounds, located in Harding’s waistband.

A further search on Harding's person found 18.53 grams of crack cocaine, 4.38 grams of cocaine and 10 Ecstasy pills, according to investigators. A search of his vehicle also revealed a digital scale.

Harding was taken to Troop 3 where he was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a substance in a Tier 3 quantity, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, two counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and a safety glass violation.

Harding was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $42,201 secured bond.