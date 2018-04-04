Maryland Governor Vetoes School Construction Policy Changes
Posted:
Apr 04, 2018 2:18 PM
Updated:
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has vetoed a bill that would change how school construction funding decisions are made.
The Republican governor vetoed the bill Wednesday. The measure passed both chambers of the Democrat-controlled General Assembly with enough votes to override the veto, but the vote could be very close.
The bill takes the power of approving school construction money away from the Board of Public Works, a three-member panel that includes the governor, comptroller and treasurer. It moves the authority to a commission, which would include appointees of the governor, Senate president and House speaker.
Democrats who support the bill say it will take politics out of the process. But Republicans say it erodes accountability, because two members of the Board of Public Works are elected statewide.
