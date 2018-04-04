Bump Stock Ban Given Final Approval in Maryland - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Bump Stock Ban Given Final Approval in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A ban on devices that can increase a semi-automatic rifle's firing rate has cleared the Maryland General Assembly.

The bill was approved by the Senate Wednesday, sending it to Gov. Larry Hogan who has said he will sign it.

The measure bans bump stocks. They can make a semi-automatic rifle's firing rate nearly fully automatic.

Bump stocks were used in the mass shooting in Las Vegas last year that killed 58 people and wounded more than 800.

The measure is one of a variety of gun bills considered in the General Assembly this year. Another bill that has been advancing would enable judges to order people to temporarily give up their weapons, if they are found to pose an immediate threat. The measured is referred to as "red flag" legislation.

