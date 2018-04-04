Maryland Senate Passes Medical Marijuana Bill - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Senate Passes Medical Marijuana Bill

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 2:26 PM Updated:
(Photo: MGN Online) (Photo: MGN Online)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A measure passed by the Maryland Senate on Wednesday aims to create opportunities for minority business owners to become licensed medical marijuana growers and processors.

The measure was approved 42-3. The House and Senate still have to reconcile some differences in the legislation before the session ends at midnight Monday to send the bill to Gov. Larry Hogan.

The measure passed by the Senate would increase the number of licenses for medical marijuana growers from 15 to as many as 22. No black-owned companies in Maryland currently have grower licenses. About a third of the state's population is black.

Two of the grower's licenses would go to companies that previously lost their spots in the licensing process because of efforts to promote geographic diversity among the licensees. The measure also would increase the number of allowable marijuana processors from 15 to 30.

Last year, a measure that also would have raised the number of allowable licenses came to a dramatic end when it failed to pass in the final minutes of the 2017 legislative session.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller said he and the Speaker of the House meet regularly and are determined to avoid a repeat of what happened last year.

"We're going to continue to converse to make certain that a bill as important as that (one) is going to pass," Miller said.

Maryland dispensaries began selling medical marijuana in December 2017. The market for it is expected to be lucrative because a wide variety of health care professionals, including nurse practitioners, dentists, podiatrists and doctors, will be able to recommend its use.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Maryland Senate Passes Medical Marijuana Bill

    Maryland Senate Passes Medical Marijuana Bill

    Apr 04, 2018 2:26 PM2018-04-04 18:26:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:56 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:56:37 GMT
    (Photo: MGN Online)(Photo: MGN Online)
    (Photo: MGN Online)(Photo: MGN Online)
    A measure passed by the Maryland Senate on Wednesday aims to create opportunities for minority business owners to become licensed medical marijuana growers and processors.More
    A measure passed by the Maryland Senate on Wednesday aims to create opportunities for minority business owners to become licensed medical marijuana growers and processors.More

  • Va. Governor's Order Calls for Review of Environmental Regulations

    Va. Governor's Order Calls for Review of Environmental Regulations

    Apr 04, 2018 2:51 PM2018-04-04 18:51:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:51:06 GMT
    Virginia Gov.-elect, Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (Photo: AP)Virginia Gov.-elect, Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (Photo: AP)
    Virginia Gov.-elect, Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (Photo: AP)Virginia Gov.-elect, Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (Photo: AP)
    Gov. Ralph Northam has signed an executive order directing Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality to review its operations and evaluate changes in federal environmental regulations since President Donald Trump took office.More
    Gov. Ralph Northam has signed an executive order directing Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality to review its operations and evaluate changes in federal environmental regulations since President Donald Trump took office.More

  • Maryland Approves Billions in Incentives to Lure Amazon H2Q

    Maryland Approves Billions in Incentives to Lure Amazon H2Q

    Apr 04, 2018 2:22 PM2018-04-04 18:22:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:22:07 GMT
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    The Maryland General Assembly gave final passage Wednesday to an estimated $5.6 billion incentive package to lure Amazon's second headquarters to Maryland.More
    The Maryland General Assembly gave final passage Wednesday to an estimated $5.6 billion incentive package to lure Amazon's second headquarters to Maryland.More

  • HealthbeatMore>>

  • Maryland Senate Passes Medical Marijuana Bill

    Maryland Senate Passes Medical Marijuana Bill

    Apr 04, 2018 2:26 PM2018-04-04 18:26:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:56 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:56:37 GMT
    (Photo: MGN Online)(Photo: MGN Online)
    (Photo: MGN Online)(Photo: MGN Online)
    A measure passed by the Maryland Senate on Wednesday aims to create opportunities for minority business owners to become licensed medical marijuana growers and processors.More
    A measure passed by the Maryland Senate on Wednesday aims to create opportunities for minority business owners to become licensed medical marijuana growers and processors.More

  • Blood Bank of Delmarva Issues Urgent Call for Blood Donations

    Blood Bank of Delmarva Issues Urgent Call for Blood Donations

    Apr 04, 2018 12:35 PM2018-04-04 16:35:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-04-04 16:36:19 GMT
    Blood Bank of Delmarva Helping Texas Blood Banks (WBOC PHOTO)Blood Bank of Delmarva Helping Texas Blood Banks (WBOC PHOTO)
    Blood Bank of Delmarva Helping Texas Blood Banks (WBOC PHOTO)Blood Bank of Delmarva Helping Texas Blood Banks (WBOC PHOTO)
    The Blood Bank of Delmarva has issued an urgent call for blood donations following severe winter weather and high blood usage.More
    The Blood Bank of Delmarva has issued an urgent call for blood donations following severe winter weather and high blood usage.

    More

  • Bill Would Give Virginia Nurse Practitioners More Autonomy

    Bill Would Give Virginia Nurse Practitioners More Autonomy

    Apr 03, 2018 10:10 AM2018-04-03 14:10:00 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:10:49 GMT
    A bill awaiting Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's signature would eliminate the requirement that nurse practitioners with a certain amount of clinical experience have a contract with a physician who oversees them.More
    A bill awaiting Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's signature would eliminate the requirement that nurse practitioners with a certain amount of clinical experience have a contract with a physician who oversees them.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember the Life of Erica Gould

    Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember the Life of Erica Gould

    A vigil was held Tuesday night for a mother of three who was shot and killed in Salisbury, Maryland on Easter Sunday. But police are still searching for her killer.

    More

    A vigil was held Tuesday night for a mother of three who was shot and killed in Salisbury, Maryland on Easter Sunday. But police are still searching for her killer.

    More

  • Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More

  • No Visas, No Workers, No Business for Maryland's Crab Industry

    No Visas, No Workers, No Business for Maryland's Crab Industry

    Russell Hall Seafood owner, Harry Phillips, says they asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 50 seasonal workers from Mexico on what's called H2-B worker visas to pick crabs.

    Out of 81,000 applications nationwide, a record number, the government turned to a lottery system, reaching the 66,000 visa cap.

    Russel Hall Seafood wasn't picked in the lottery as well as places like Old Salty's, A E Phillips and Lindy's Seafood.

    More

    Russell Hall Seafood owner, Harry Phillips, says they asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 50 seasonal workers from Mexico on what's called H2-B worker visas to pick crabs.

    Out of 81,000 applications nationwide, a record number, the government turned to a lottery system, reaching the 66,000 visa cap.

    Russel Hall Seafood wasn't picked in the lottery as well as places like Old Salty's, A E Phillips and Lindy's Seafood.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices