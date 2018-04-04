Fight for Equal Rights Still Needed 50 Years After MLK Jr.'s Death

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - From the mural near Route 50 in Cambridge, the faces of a baker, an airman, and, of course, Harriet Tubman. But one face you won't find is of a man who fought for change.

"If it hadn't been for his struggle, the struggle here probably would not have taken place when and how it did," Kisha Petticolas of the Eastern Shore Network for Change said.

Petticolas says Martin Luther King Jr.'s message - different in approach from activists like Gloria Richardson Dandridge - all fought for one thing: equal rights.

"We're doing all these things that are going to continue to unify us," Dion Banks, also from the Eastern Shore Network for Change, said.

Banks says, April 4th, 50 years after King's death, is time to reflect on the accomplishments made so far.

.

But some people, including Petticolas and Banks, say what King dreamt of years ago has yet to become reality.

Cambridge City Mayor Victoria Jackson-Stanley says King has brought change, but the fight for equal rights still has a ways to go.

"Change is slow sometimes but change is inevitable," Jackson-Stanley said.

It's a death 50 years ago still giving life to more change.