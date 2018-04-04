Fight for Equal Rights Still Needed 50 Years After MLK Jr.'s Dea - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Fight for Equal Rights Still Needed 50 Years After MLK Jr.'s Death

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 5:58 PM Updated:

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - From the mural near Route 50 in Cambridge, the faces of a baker, an airman, and, of course, Harriet Tubman. But one face you won't find is of a man who fought for change.

"If it hadn't been for his struggle, the struggle here probably would not have taken place when and how it did," Kisha Petticolas of the Eastern Shore Network for Change said.

Petticolas says Martin Luther King Jr.'s message - different in approach from activists like Gloria Richardson Dandridge - all fought for one thing: equal rights.

"We're doing all these things that are going to continue to unify us," Dion Banks, also from the Eastern Shore Network for Change, said.

Banks says, April 4th, 50 years after King's death, is time to reflect on the accomplishments made so far.
.
But some people, including Petticolas and Banks, say what King dreamt of years ago has yet to become reality.

Cambridge City Mayor Victoria Jackson-Stanley says King has brought change, but the fight for equal rights still has a ways to go.

"Change is slow sometimes but change is inevitable," Jackson-Stanley said.

It's a death 50 years ago still giving life to more change.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More

  • Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember the Life of Erica Gould

    Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember the Life of Erica Gould

    A vigil was held Tuesday night for a mother of three who was shot and killed in Salisbury, Maryland on Easter Sunday. But police are still searching for her killer.

    More

    A vigil was held Tuesday night for a mother of three who was shot and killed in Salisbury, Maryland on Easter Sunday. But police are still searching for her killer.

    More

  • No Visas, No Workers, No Business for Maryland's Crab Industry

    No Visas, No Workers, No Business for Maryland's Crab Industry

    Russell Hall Seafood owner, Harry Phillips, says they asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 50 seasonal workers from Mexico on what's called H2-B worker visas to pick crabs.

    Out of 81,000 applications nationwide, a record number, the government turned to a lottery system, reaching the 66,000 visa cap.

    Russel Hall Seafood wasn't picked in the lottery as well as places like Old Salty's, A E Phillips and Lindy's Seafood.

    More

    Russell Hall Seafood owner, Harry Phillips, says they asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 50 seasonal workers from Mexico on what's called H2-B worker visas to pick crabs.

    Out of 81,000 applications nationwide, a record number, the government turned to a lottery system, reaching the 66,000 visa cap.

    Russel Hall Seafood wasn't picked in the lottery as well as places like Old Salty's, A E Phillips and Lindy's Seafood.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices