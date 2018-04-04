Work on Dover's North Street Causes Closure

DOVER, Del. --- DelDOT says a section of North Street, a major corridor into the downtown section of the city, has been completely closed to facilitate a road and sidewalk project.

Ann Gravatt with DelDOT said it's hoped the closure can end by the end of the month, though weather could potentially affect that schedule.

The ongoing road work has been part of a larger effort to improve North Street, which is also expected to receive more room for bicycles and pedestrians.