Proposed Ordinance Could Make it Illegal for Animals to Wander

HEBRON, M.d--The current law in Wicomico County only deals with dogs that wander off a person's property. 

Now the humane society wants to add all animals owned by someone to deal with complaints like the horse farm in Hebron. 

Aaron Balsamo says it's common for cats, chickens, even goats to wander onto people's properties. Balsamo says the way the current law is written in Wicomico County, there's not much the humane society can do to stop animals from roaming. 

"Running at large is specifically limited to just dogs in the current legislation," says Balsamo. 

Balsamo wants to change the law, to make it illegal for all animals to run free. 

"Animal control gets calls about potbelly pigs and goats running of the property , you know we had calls on a peacock before, and technically these animals being off the property that in itself is not illegal because they're not a dog --so there is simple nuisances like that that we are hoping to better serve and address," says Balsamo. 

Dave King lives in Quantico. He says he encounters random animals in his front yard all the time. He hopes the humane society is successful in changing the current ordinance. 

"People need to understand that when they have a pet , they have a responsibility not only to the animal, but to their neighbors, they do their business, they can bite if they're agitated, and most communities have a leash law for a good reason," says King. 

The Sheriffs office says making it illegal for all animals to roam around, could help them identify problems, like the ones discovered last month at the Hebron farm. 


"What we're hoping is if the ordinances are crafted then , a little differently then we can, give us some more tools," says Lt. Robinson. 

 

 

