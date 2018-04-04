Wicomico Co. Sheriff's Office Warns of Phone Scams - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wicomico Co. Sheriff's Office Warns of Phone Scams

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 7:02 PM Updated:

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of recent telephone scams.

According to the sheriff's office, the scam calls come from a person says he or she is a member of the Internal Revenue Service. The callers tells victims that they're behind on their taxes and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. Victims are given an opportunity to rectify the situation by purchasing a gift card to satisfy the back tax and by providing personal information.

Another scam involves a person calling someone and pretending to be a relative, usually a grandchild, who is in trouble in another state and is in need of bail money. A second person then gets on the phone and identifies themselves as either a law enforcement officer or a public defender and instructs the victim to purchase a gift card, usually for a substantial amount and then call back and provide the number for that gift card, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office urges residents to refrain from making any payments over the phone to anyone they are unfamiliar with. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Wicomico Co. Sheriff's Office Warns of Phone Scams

    Wicomico Co. Sheriff's Office Warns of Phone Scams

    Apr 04, 2018 7:02 PM2018-04-04 23:02:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:03 PM EDT2018-04-04 23:03:44 GMT
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of recent telephone scams.More
    The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of recent telephone scams.More

  • Mountaire Touts Improvements to Wastewater Treatment Plant

    Mountaire Touts Improvements to Wastewater Treatment Plant

    Apr 04, 2018 6:45 PM2018-04-04 22:45:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:46:36 GMT
    MILLSBORO, Del.- Mountaire Farms says they're making progress on planned improvements to their wastewater treatment plant after being cited for nitrates violations last year. In a statement, the company said they have received a permit to transfer solidsMore
    MILLSBORO, Del.- Mountaire Farms says they're making progress on planned improvements to their wastewater treatment plant after being cited for nitrates violations last year. In a statement, the company said they have received a permit to transfer solids More

  • Proposed Ordinance Could Make it Illegal for Animals to Wander

    Proposed Ordinance Could Make it Illegal for Animals to Wander

    Apr 04, 2018 6:36 PM2018-04-04 22:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-04-04 22:36:47 GMT
    The current law in Wicomico County only deals with dogs that wander off a person's property. 

    Now the humane society wants to add all animals owned by someone to deal with complaints like the horse farm in Hebron.    More
    The current law in Wicomico County only deals with dogs that wander off a person's property. 

    Now the humane society wants to add all animals owned by someone to deal with complaints like the horse farm in Hebron. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More

  • Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember the Life of Erica Gould

    Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember the Life of Erica Gould

    A vigil was held Tuesday night for a mother of three who was shot and killed in Salisbury, Maryland on Easter Sunday. But police are still searching for her killer.

    More

    A vigil was held Tuesday night for a mother of three who was shot and killed in Salisbury, Maryland on Easter Sunday. But police are still searching for her killer.

    More

  • No Visas, No Workers, No Business for Maryland's Crab Industry

    No Visas, No Workers, No Business for Maryland's Crab Industry

    Russell Hall Seafood owner, Harry Phillips, says they asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 50 seasonal workers from Mexico on what's called H2-B worker visas to pick crabs.

    Out of 81,000 applications nationwide, a record number, the government turned to a lottery system, reaching the 66,000 visa cap.

    Russel Hall Seafood wasn't picked in the lottery as well as places like Old Salty's, A E Phillips and Lindy's Seafood.

    More

    Russell Hall Seafood owner, Harry Phillips, says they asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 50 seasonal workers from Mexico on what's called H2-B worker visas to pick crabs.

    Out of 81,000 applications nationwide, a record number, the government turned to a lottery system, reaching the 66,000 visa cap.

    Russel Hall Seafood wasn't picked in the lottery as well as places like Old Salty's, A E Phillips and Lindy's Seafood.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices