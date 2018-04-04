Wicomico Co. Sheriff's Office Warns of Phone Scams

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of recent telephone scams.

According to the sheriff's office, the scam calls come from a person says he or she is a member of the Internal Revenue Service. The callers tells victims that they're behind on their taxes and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. Victims are given an opportunity to rectify the situation by purchasing a gift card to satisfy the back tax and by providing personal information.

Another scam involves a person calling someone and pretending to be a relative, usually a grandchild, who is in trouble in another state and is in need of bail money. A second person then gets on the phone and identifies themselves as either a law enforcement officer or a public defender and instructs the victim to purchase a gift card, usually for a substantial amount and then call back and provide the number for that gift card, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office urges residents to refrain from making any payments over the phone to anyone they are unfamiliar with.