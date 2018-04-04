Voices Heard in Opposition of Delaware Gun Legislation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Voices Heard in Opposition of Delaware Gun Legislation

Posted: Apr 04, 2018
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

CAMDEN-WYOMING, Del. - The National Rifle Association and Delaware State Sportsman Association hosted a town hall forum on Wednesday night to discuss the three pieces of Delaware gun legislation currently before the General Assembly. 

Bills on the table right now include a possible bump stock ban, age raise to purchase firearms and a potential ban on what some call "assault-style" weapons.  Each of the legislative items have caused controversy for Delaware voters over the last few months.  Delaware State Sportsman Association President Jeff Hague opposes the bills because he says it won't solve the problems society faces today. 

"There's other measures that can be taken rather than infringing on the rights of law abiding gun owners, which they are the only people that obey these laws," Hague said. 

But other community members feel that putting further restrictions on gun owners may be what's best for the public. 

"I believe they should be reserved for the military, because these are the guns that are really designed for mass shootings," Reverend Rita Mishoe Paige said. 

The assault-style weapons legislation is set to go before a committee in April.  The General Assembly Session will end on June 30, 2018 in Delaware. 

