NASA Awards Contract for Quiet Supersonic Plane - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

NASA Awards Contract for Quiet Supersonic Plane

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 11:46 PM Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) - NASA is hoping to develop a plane that will break the sound barrier without producing a deafening sonic boom, and the agency's research center in Virginia is playing a big role.

The space agency announced Tuesday that it awarded a $250 million contract to Lockheed Martin Skunk Works to build a piloted prototype plane using low-boom technologies.

The bone-rattling boom of supersonic aircraft has severely limited their commercial viability.

The Daily Press reports that NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton will play a lead role in all of the aerodynamics work, as well as low-speed wind-tunnel testing.

The current design closely mimics models that underwent wind tunnel tests at Langley last fall.

If all goes as planned, test flights of the new plane could begin in 2021.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More

  • Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember the Life of Erica Gould

    Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember the Life of Erica Gould

    A vigil was held Tuesday night for a mother of three who was shot and killed in Salisbury, Maryland on Easter Sunday. But police are still searching for her killer.

    More

    A vigil was held Tuesday night for a mother of three who was shot and killed in Salisbury, Maryland on Easter Sunday. But police are still searching for her killer.

    More

  • No Visas, No Workers, No Business for Maryland's Crab Industry

    No Visas, No Workers, No Business for Maryland's Crab Industry

    Russell Hall Seafood owner, Harry Phillips, says they asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 50 seasonal workers from Mexico on what's called H2-B worker visas to pick crabs.

    Out of 81,000 applications nationwide, a record number, the government turned to a lottery system, reaching the 66,000 visa cap.

    Russel Hall Seafood wasn't picked in the lottery as well as places like Old Salty's, A E Phillips and Lindy's Seafood.

    More

    Russell Hall Seafood owner, Harry Phillips, says they asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 50 seasonal workers from Mexico on what's called H2-B worker visas to pick crabs.

    Out of 81,000 applications nationwide, a record number, the government turned to a lottery system, reaching the 66,000 visa cap.

    Russel Hall Seafood wasn't picked in the lottery as well as places like Old Salty's, A E Phillips and Lindy's Seafood.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices