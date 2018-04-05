App Mobilizing CPR-trained People Saves Life in Delaware
Posted:
Apr 05, 2018 8:04 AM
Updated:
The PulsePoint app as it appears on a smartphone. (Photo credit: City of Spokane)
BRANDYWINE HUNDRED, Del. (AP)- County officials in Delaware say an app designed to get CPR-trained citizens to the scenes of emergencies is credited with helping save its first life.
New Castle County officials announced Wednesday emergency officials who received a call reporting an unconscious person at a shopping center used the PulsePoint app to mobilize a nearby citizen, who performed chest compressions and assisted an off-duty nurse at the store who had begun CPR.
The Claymont Fire Company also responded, and used a defibrillator to administer shocks to the patient. New Castle County responders were able to restore a pulse and take the patient to the hospital, where they were admitted to the intensive care unit.
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer encourages more people to learn CPR and download the app.
