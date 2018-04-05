DART Service Change Approved for May

Delaware Transit Corporation on Thursday announced changes to DART Statewide Bus Services have been approved to become effective Sunday, May 20. Below are the changes by county. Bold type indicates a change from or an addition to the original proposal based on public comments.

New Castle County





All routes may have minor schedule adjustments to improve on-time performance and connections.

Route 2: A NEW Sunday morning round trip will be added departing Amtrak Station at 7:53 AM, and departing Brandywine Town Center at 8:49 AM.

Route 6: A NEW Sunday morning round trip will be added departing Amtrak Station at 7:53 AM, and departing Newark Transit Hub at 8:52 AM.

Route 13: Downtown routing from Tri-State Mall will stay on King St. from 13th St. to 2nd St. serving the stop on King St. at 10th St. (Library) and no longer serving French St. at 8th St.* In the other direction, to Tri-State Mall, the bus will travel Walnut St. to 8th St. to Orange St., serving the stops on 8th St. at King St. and Orange St. at 10th St., no longer serving French St. at 9th St.* Buses will continue through Downtown via Orange St., 13th St., Market St., 15th St., French St., and 16th St. *Route 31 will continue to serve the French St. stops.

Route 15: Routing changes to Christiana Mall along DE 58 near Delaware Tech to address safety issues.

Route 18: Rush hour trips currently leaving Polly Drummond Shopping Center at 6:47 AM and 7:17 AM will become express trips operating non-stop from Milltown Rd & Newport-Gap Pk. to Walnut St. at 3rd St., and the departure times will shift to 6:45 AM and 7:10 AM; rush hour trips leaving Naamans Rd. at 4:05 PM and 4:45 PM trips will become express trips, skipping Amtrak Station and operating non-stop from King St at 3rd St. to Milltown Rd & Newport-Gap Pk. The current 4:28 and 5:08 PM trips at Rodney Square to Pike Creek will depart at 4:38 and 5:13 PM. The last trip from Pike Creek departing at6:35 PM will be extended to Foulk and Naamans Roads.

Route 28: The PM rush hour routing will be revised to address a recent “no left turn” restriction at the intersection of Rockland Road and Park Drive. Buses will depart Astra-Zeneca and serve A.I. DuPont Hospital for Children, Nemours Clinic and J.P. Morgan before heading into Wilmington.

Route 43: Routing will be revised from Odessa Park & Ride to Amazon for faster service.

Route 47: Routing will be revised in Middletown for faster service to Amazon.

Route 55: Weekday schedule will improve to operate every 40 minutes resulting in two NEW round trips.

Kent County

All routes may have minor schedule adjustments to improve on-time performance and connections.

Route 102: Eden Hill Medical Center will be served.

Route 119: Route will be discontinued due to low ridership and service duplication; Luther Village is served by Route 106; Luther Towers is served by Route 109; Dover Bayhealth is served by Routes 105 and 303; Eden Hill will be served by Route 102; and Modern Maturity Center is served by Route 102.

Sussex County

All routes may have minor schedule adjustments to improve on-time performance and connections.

Route 206: Service will begin/end at the Lewes Transit Center. Connections will be available to Rehoboth (Route 201), to Dewey (Route 203) and to Lewes (Route 204).

NEW Route 210: will serve Downtown Milford, Airport Rd., Boys & Girls Club, Veterans Home, Walmart and Milford Memorial Hospital, operating hourly on weekdays from 6 AM to 10 PM, connecting with Route 303 and new Route 307 at Walmart.

Route 212: NEW Saturday service will operate seven round trips from 10 AM to 9:45 PM.

Route 215: Route will be combined with seasonal Beach Bus Route 207 serving Burton Village, Rehoboth Park & Ride, DE 24 to Pots Nets, Long Neck, Pot Nets and Massey’s Landing to Millsboro; service will double from 5 round trips to 10 round trips operating from 5:30 AM to 11 PM; NEWSaturday service to be added.

Intercounty

All routes may have minor schedule adjustments to improve on-time performance and connections.

Route 301: A NEW weekday, mid-day round trip will be added.

Route 302: A minor routing change will be made in Middletown for faster service to Amazon.

Route 303: Most express trips will be discontinued; 8 round trips will operate with connections to new Route 210 at Milford Walmart.

NEW Route 307: Weekday express, limited stop service between Lewes and Dover serving Lewes Transit Center; Milford Walmart; DelDOT/DMV Danner Campus and Dover Transit Center, with 5 weekday roundtrips.

Seasonal Beach Bus Service

Weekend Service begins May 5 from 10 AM to 11 PM on 201 Red Line between Lewes Transit Center (LTC) and Rehoboth Boardwalk every 20 minutes, and 204 Yellow Line between LTC and downtown Lewes/Ferry Terminal every 30 minutes.

Daily Beach Bus Service begins Monday, May 21:

201 Red Line – LTC to Rehoboth to operate every 10-30 minutes depending on time of day, approx. 5:30 AM to 2 AM.

203 Orange Line – LTC to Dewey to operate every 30 minutes from 8:30 AM to 1:30 AM

204 Yellow Line – LTC to Downtown Lewes/Ferry Terminal to operate every 30 minutes from 7 AM to 2 AM.

206 Green Line – LTC to Georgetown to operate six weekend trips between 7 AM and 10 PM.

208 Blue Line – Rehoboth Park & Ride to Dewey, Bethany, Ocean City, MD to operate every 2 hours, 8 AM to 2 AM.

215 Purple Line – Rehoboth to Long Neck/Millsboro to operate 10 trips from 5:30 AM to 11 PM.

305 Magenta Line – Wilmington to Rehoboth providing 3 round trips on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. Friday evening service will be discontinued as service will be available via Route 301 and new Route 307.

Beginning September 10, Routes 201, 204, 206, 212 and 215 will operate year-round Monday through Saturday.