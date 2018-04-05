Thousands of Volunteers Pitch in at Civil War Battlefields - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Thousands of Volunteers Pitch in at Civil War Battlefields

Posted: Apr 05, 2018 10:58 AM Updated:

MANASSAS, Va. (AP)- A Civil War preservation group is soliciting volunteers to help maintain and preserve more than 150 battlefields and historic sites across the country.

The Civil War Trust's Park Day attracts thousands of volunteers every year who take part in activities like building trails, raking leaves, painting signs and putting up fences.

Park Day is scheduled for Saturday this year. Participating sites are located in 32 states, including Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. Interested volunteers can find a list of participating sites on the Trust's website , and are encouraged to contact those parks directly to coordinate their volunteer time.

Locations in Virginia include Manassas National Battlefield, Appomattox Court House Historical Park and Cedar Mountain Battlefield. Locations in Maryland include Antietam and Monocacy battlefields. In Delaware, Fort Delaware State park is participating.

  • Co-Owner of Lewes Daily Market Sentenced for Child Pornography

    Apr 05, 2018 11:39 AM2018-04-05 15:39:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:53 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:53:07 GMT
    The co-owner of the Lewes Daily Market who pleaded guilty in December to accessing child pornography has been sentenced to 40 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release in Delaware.More
  • Wicomico County Celebrates Opening of Upgraded Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex

    Apr 05, 2018 11:51 AM2018-04-05 15:51:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:51:22 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    Wicomico County leaders are celebrating the debut of the upgraded Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex, complete with three new ball fields.More
  • Maryland Governor Signs Bills to Help Stabilize Health Care

    Apr 05, 2018 11:09 AM2018-04-05 15:09:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:11:53 GMT
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market.More
  • Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

  • Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember the Life of Erica Gould

    A vigil was held Tuesday night for a mother of three who was shot and killed in Salisbury, Maryland on Easter Sunday. But police are still searching for her killer.

  • No Visas, No Workers, No Business for Maryland's Crab Industry

    Russell Hall Seafood owner, Harry Phillips, says they asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 50 seasonal workers from Mexico on what's called H2-B worker visas to pick crabs.

    Out of 81,000 applications nationwide, a record number, the government turned to a lottery system, reaching the 66,000 visa cap.

    Russel Hall Seafood wasn't picked in the lottery as well as places like Old Salty's, A E Phillips and Lindy's Seafood.

  • NASA Awards Contract for Quiet Supersonic Plane

    Apr 04, 2018 11:46 PM2018-04-05 03:46:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-04-05 03:46:08 GMT
    NASA is hoping to develop a plane that will break the sound barrier without producing a deafening sonic boom, and the agency's research center in Virginia is playing a big role.More
  • VA. Governor Signs Bill Raising Felony Theft Threshold

    Apr 04, 2018 9:00 PM2018-04-05 01:00:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:00 PM EDT2018-04-05 01:00:17 GMT
    Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed legislation that will soften the penalties for people caught stealing smaller-dollar items.More
