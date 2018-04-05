Thousands of Volunteers Pitch in at Civil War Battlefields
Posted:
Apr 05, 2018 10:58 AM
Updated:
MANASSAS, Va. (AP)- A Civil War preservation group is soliciting volunteers to help maintain and preserve more than 150 battlefields and historic sites across the country.
The Civil War Trust's Park Day attracts thousands of volunteers every year who take part in activities like building trails, raking leaves, painting signs and putting up fences.
Park Day is scheduled for Saturday this year. Participating sites are located in 32 states, including Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. Interested volunteers can find a list of participating sites on the Trust's website , and are encouraged to contact those parks directly to coordinate their volunteer time.
Locations in Virginia include Manassas National Battlefield, Appomattox Court House Historical Park and Cedar Mountain Battlefield. Locations in Maryland include Antietam and Monocacy battlefields. In Delaware, Fort Delaware State park is participating.
