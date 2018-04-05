Maryland Governor Signs Bills to Help Stabilize Health Care - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Governor Signs Bills to Help Stabilize Health Care

Posted: Apr 05, 2018 11:09 AM Updated:
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page) Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market.

One of the two health care bills Hogan signed Thursday taps about $380 million that health insurance companies and managed care organizations no longer have to pay in federal taxes as a result of changes to the tax code to keep rates costs down over the next year.

The other bill moves the state toward reinsurance that would provide protection for insurers against very high claims. The state's health care exchange has suffered from shrinking enrollment and sharp cost increases.

Hogan thanked legislators for working together to address the health care crisis.

“This problem should have been solved in Washington, but nothing has been done. Our team has been working on potential solutions for more than a year, and I want to thank the Speaker, the Senate President, and legislators from both parties for working together with us in a common sense, bipartisan manner to address this crisis head-on and to prevent these massive rate increases,” said Hogan. “This is an example of what can be accomplished when we work together, and I’m proud to be signing these protections into law.”

The two bills were among seven measures the governor signed Thursday, including budget legislation.

 
User: Governor Larry Hogan To: link

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Co-Owner of Lewes Daily Market Sentenced for Child Pornography

    Co-Owner of Lewes Daily Market Sentenced for Child Pornography

    Apr 05, 2018 11:39 AM2018-04-05 15:39:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:53 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:53:07 GMT
    The co-owner of the Lewes Daily Market who pleaded guilty in December to accessing child pornography has been sentenced to 40 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release in Delaware.More
    The co-owner of the Lewes Daily Market, who pleaded guilty in December to accessing child pornography, has been sentenced to 40 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release in Delaware.More

  • Wicomico County Celebrates Opening of Upgraded Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex

    Wicomico County Celebrates Opening of Upgraded Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex

    Apr 05, 2018 11:51 AM2018-04-05 15:51:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:51:22 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    Wicomico County leaders are celebrating the debut of the upgraded Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex, complete with three new ball fields.More
    Wicomico County leaders are celebrating the debut of the upgraded Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex, complete with three new ball fields. More

  • Maryland Governor Signs Bills to Help Stabilize Health Care

    Maryland Governor Signs Bills to Help Stabilize Health Care

    Apr 05, 2018 11:09 AM2018-04-05 15:09:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:11:53 GMT
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, joined by Senate President Thomas V. "Mike" Miller and Speaker of the House Mike Busch, today signed landmark legislation to stabilize Maryland’s health care insurance market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, joined by Senate President Thomas V. "Mike" Miller and Speaker of the House Mike Busch, today signed landmark legislation to stabilize Maryland’s health care insurance market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market.More
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market.More

  • HealthbeatMore>>

  • Maryland Governor Signs Bills to Help Stabilize Health Care

    Maryland Governor Signs Bills to Help Stabilize Health Care

    Apr 05, 2018 11:09 AM2018-04-05 15:09:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:11:53 GMT
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, joined by Senate President Thomas V. "Mike" Miller and Speaker of the House Mike Busch, today signed landmark legislation to stabilize Maryland’s health care insurance market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, joined by Senate President Thomas V. "Mike" Miller and Speaker of the House Mike Busch, today signed landmark legislation to stabilize Maryland’s health care insurance market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market.More
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market.More

  • Opioid Addiction Costs Employers $2.6B a Year for Care

    Opioid Addiction Costs Employers $2.6B a Year for Care

    Apr 05, 2018 8:53 AM2018-04-05 12:53:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-04-05 14:04:48 GMT
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)
    A new report shows large employers spent $2.6 billion to treat opioid addiction and overdoses in 2016, an eightfold increase since 2004. More than half went to treat employees' children.More
    A new report shows large employers spent $2.6 billion to treat opioid addiction and overdoses in 2016, an eightfold increase since 2004. More than half went to treat employees' children.
    More

  • Maryland Senate Passes Medical Marijuana Bill

    Maryland Senate Passes Medical Marijuana Bill

    Apr 04, 2018 2:26 PM2018-04-04 18:26:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:56 PM EDT2018-04-04 19:56:37 GMT
    (Photo: MGN Online)(Photo: MGN Online)
    (Photo: MGN Online)(Photo: MGN Online)
    A measure passed by the Maryland Senate on Wednesday aims to create opportunities for minority business owners to become licensed medical marijuana growers and processors.More
    A measure passed by the Maryland Senate on Wednesday aims to create opportunities for minority business owners to become licensed medical marijuana growers and processors.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More

  • Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember the Life of Erica Gould

    Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember the Life of Erica Gould

    A vigil was held Tuesday night for a mother of three who was shot and killed in Salisbury, Maryland on Easter Sunday. But police are still searching for her killer.

    More

    A vigil was held Tuesday night for a mother of three who was shot and killed in Salisbury, Maryland on Easter Sunday. But police are still searching for her killer.

    More

  • No Visas, No Workers, No Business for Maryland's Crab Industry

    No Visas, No Workers, No Business for Maryland's Crab Industry

    Russell Hall Seafood owner, Harry Phillips, says they asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 50 seasonal workers from Mexico on what's called H2-B worker visas to pick crabs.

    Out of 81,000 applications nationwide, a record number, the government turned to a lottery system, reaching the 66,000 visa cap.

    Russel Hall Seafood wasn't picked in the lottery as well as places like Old Salty's, A E Phillips and Lindy's Seafood.

    More

    Russell Hall Seafood owner, Harry Phillips, says they asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 50 seasonal workers from Mexico on what's called H2-B worker visas to pick crabs.

    Out of 81,000 applications nationwide, a record number, the government turned to a lottery system, reaching the 66,000 visa cap.

    Russel Hall Seafood wasn't picked in the lottery as well as places like Old Salty's, A E Phillips and Lindy's Seafood.

    More

  • Maryland News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185256">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Maryland NewsMore>>

  • Wicomico County Celebrates Opening of Upgraded Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex

    Wicomico County Celebrates Opening of Upgraded Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex

    Apr 05, 2018 11:51 AM2018-04-05 15:51:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:51:22 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    Wicomico County leaders are celebrating the debut of the upgraded Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex, complete with three new ball fields.More
    Wicomico County leaders are celebrating the debut of the upgraded Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex, complete with three new ball fields. More

  • Maryland Governor Signs Bills to Help Stabilize Health Care

    Maryland Governor Signs Bills to Help Stabilize Health Care

    Apr 05, 2018 11:09 AM2018-04-05 15:09:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:11:53 GMT
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, joined by Senate President Thomas V. "Mike" Miller and Speaker of the House Mike Busch, today signed landmark legislation to stabilize Maryland’s health care insurance market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, joined by Senate President Thomas V. "Mike" Miller and Speaker of the House Mike Busch, today signed landmark legislation to stabilize Maryland’s health care insurance market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market.More
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market.More

  • Updated: Salisbury Murder Suspect Ordered Held Without Bond

    Police Capture Man Wanted in Salisbury Murder

    Apr 02, 2018 2:23 PM2018-04-02 18:23:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-04-05 14:04:56 GMT
    Jameal Rashawn GouldJameal Rashawn Gould
    Jameal Rashawn GouldJameal Rashawn Gould
    Police say the man accused of gunning down his estranged wife on the roof of her Salisbury home is being held without bond on murder and related charges.More
    Police say the man accused of gunning down his estranged wife on the roof of her Salisbury home is being held without bond on murder and related charges.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices