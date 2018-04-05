Maryland Governor Signs Bills to Help Stabilize Health Care

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WBOC)- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market.



One of the two health care bills Hogan signed Thursday taps about $380 million that health insurance companies and managed care organizations no longer have to pay in federal taxes as a result of changes to the tax code to keep rates costs down over the next year.



The other bill moves the state toward reinsurance that would provide protection for insurers against very high claims. The state's health care exchange has suffered from shrinking enrollment and sharp cost increases.



Hogan thanked legislators for working together to address the health care crisis.

“This problem should have been solved in Washington, but nothing has been done. Our team has been working on potential solutions for more than a year, and I want to thank the Speaker, the Senate President, and legislators from both parties for working together with us in a common sense, bipartisan manner to address this crisis head-on and to prevent these massive rate increases,” said Hogan. “This is an example of what can be accomplished when we work together, and I’m proud to be signing these protections into law.”

The two bills were among seven measures the governor signed Thursday, including budget legislation.