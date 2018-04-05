Wicomico Co. Celebrates Opening of Upgraded Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Wicomico County leaders are celebrating the debut of the upgraded Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex off of Naylor Mill Road in Salisbury.

Three new fields were built at the complex, complete with new dugouts. Other renovations were also made.

"We're really unique as far as the type of facility it is on the Eastern Shore, and that's very appealing from a scheduling perspective," said Wicomico County Director of Recreation & Parks Steve Miller.

"It's going to be a combination of out-of-town travels events and local events. That's certainly a big part of what this facility does. It drives economic activity with regional national activity."

Not only will the USSSA girls softball tournament return to the complex this year, but Athletx Sports Group is bringing a new tournament to the county as well.

Both tournaments will bring in hundreds of teams from all over the country.

"We're looking at about $30 million worth of impact in the region. That's outside money coming to this region in our hotels, restaurants, gas station, you name it," said Miller.

USSSA has its first event scheduled at the newly upgraded Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex this weekend.