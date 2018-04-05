Legal Aid Study Finds: No Lawyer, No Win

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- A study by a legal aid group finds that Virginia residents forced to defend themselves in civil lawsuits are at a huge disadvantage.
John Whitfield, executive director of Blue Ridge Legal Services, presented the findings Wednesday to the Virginia Supreme Court.
The Daily Press reports that at the General District Court level, civil defendants are represented by a lawyer in only 2 percent of cases. Plaintiffs, meanwhile, have lawyers more than half of the time.
When plaintiffs with lawyers face defendants representing themselves they win 60 percent of the time. Many plaintiffs are landlords, loan companies and hospitals.
But when defendants have a lawyer on their side, plaintiffs win only 20 percent of their cases.
The study recommends relaxing procedural rules for pro bone defendants and encouraging lawyers to donate more legal hours.
Thursday, April 5 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:42:14 GMT
Photo: Anne Arundel County Police
Photo: Anne Arundel County Police
The Maryland Poison Center and the Maryland Department of Health are warning the public of the danger of bleeding that can be linked to use of synthetic cannabionoids, also known as spice, K2, or fake weed.More
The Maryland Poison Center and the Maryland Department of Health are warning the public of the danger of bleeding that can be linked to use of synthetic cannabionoids, also known as spice, K2, or fake weed.More
Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.
Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.
Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:51:06 GMT
Virginia Gov.-elect, Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (Photo: AP)
Virginia Gov.-elect, Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (Photo: AP)
Gov. Ralph Northam has signed an executive order directing Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality to review its operations and evaluate changes in federal environmental regulations since President Donald Trump took office.More
Gov. Ralph Northam has signed an executive order directing Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality to review its operations and evaluate changes in federal environmental regulations since President Donald Trump took office.More
Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:10:49 GMT
A bill awaiting Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's signature would eliminate the requirement that nurse practitioners with a certain amount of clinical experience have a contract with a physician who oversees them.More
A bill awaiting Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's signature would eliminate the requirement that nurse practitioners with a certain amount of clinical experience have a contract with a physician who oversees them.More
Sunday, April 1 2018 11:38 PM EDT2018-04-02 03:38:36 GMT
The Library of Virginia is years behind in cataloging documents from former governors' administrations and has declined to make records in that trove of information available under public records requests.More
The Library of Virginia is years behind in cataloging documents from former governors' administrations and has declined to make records in that trove of information available under public records requests.More