Maryland House Overrides Veto on School Funding Policy
Posted:
Apr 05, 2018 1:19 PM
Updated:
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The Maryland House has voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a bill that would change how the state makes spending decisions about school construction.
The House voted 90-48 for the override Thursday. The Senate also will need a three-fifths vote.
The measure takes the power of approving school construction money away from the Board of Public Works. That's a three-member panel that includes the governor, comptroller and treasurer. It moves the authority to a commission, which would include appointees of the governor, Senate president and House speaker.
Critics of the measure say it's a power play to completely remove the comptroller from the process and take direct input away from the governor. Supporters say it will take politics out of spending hundreds of millions of dollars each year.
