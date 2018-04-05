Maryland's Department of Health Warns Public of Synthetic Cannab - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland's Department of Health Warns Public of Synthetic Cannabionoids

Posted: Apr 05, 2018 1:31 PM Updated:
Photo: Anne Arundel County Police Photo: Anne Arundel County Police

BALTIMOREThe Maryland Poison Center and the Maryland Department of Health are warning the public of the danger of bleeding that can be linked to use of synthetic cannabionoids, also known as spice, K2, or fake weed.

The Maryland Poison Center at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy was notified of a case in which a user of synthetic cannabinoids experienced bleeding and was hospitalized on April 3.

The symptoms are similar to the description of dozens of cases in the Chicago region reported over the past three weeks to the Illinois Poison Center. Persons in the Chicago area reported recent use of synthetic cannabinoids, also known as K2, synthetic marijuana, fake weed/legal weed, spice, genie, etc., prior to their illness. At least two of those cases have resulted in death. The condition is known as synthetic cannabinoid-associated coagulopathy.

In the Maryland case, the Maryland Poison Center became involved after a person was hospitalized to treat bleeding and coagulation issues.

The Maryland Poison Center and the Maryland Department of Health have begun taking steps to notify the public, first responders and clinicians in the event that other cases arise in Maryland.

Clinical signs from the Illinois and Maryland cases include bruising, nosebleeds, bleeding of the gums, bleeding out of proportion to the level of injury, vomiting blood, blood in urine or stool or excessively heavy menstrual bleeding, and back pain.

“We’re warning people to not use synthetic cannabinoids, ” says Bruce Anderson, PharmD, DABAT, executive director of the Maryland Poison Center. “While never safe, the recent increased risk of adverse effects such as synthetic cannabinoid-associated coagulopathy makes it critical for people to abstain.”

If anyone who has used synthetic cannabinoids develops significant unexplained bleeding, it is recommended they:

  • Seek immediate medical care at a hospital.
  • Contact the Maryland Poison Center at 800-222-1222 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Maryland's Department of Health Warns Public of Synthetic Cannabionoids

    Maryland's Department of Health Warns Public of Synthetic Cannabionoids

    Apr 05, 2018 1:31 PM2018-04-05 17:31:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:42:06 GMT
    Photo: Anne Arundel County PolicePhoto: Anne Arundel County Police
    Photo: Anne Arundel County PolicePhoto: Anne Arundel County Police
    The Maryland Poison Center and the Maryland Department of Health are warning the public of the danger of bleeding that can be linked to use of synthetic cannabionoids, also known as spice, K2, or fake weed.More
    The Maryland Poison Center and the Maryland Department of Health are warning the public of the danger of bleeding that can be linked to use of synthetic cannabionoids, also known as spice, K2, or fake weed.More

  • Va. Governor Signs Bill Giving Nurse Practitioners More Autonomy

    Va. Governor Signs Bill Giving Nurse Practitioners More Autonomy

    Apr 05, 2018 1:34 PM2018-04-05 17:34:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:35:39 GMT
    In this Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 photo, Nurse Practitioner Kristin Andrs looks over a chart in an examination room at her wellness center in Petersburg, Va. (Photo: AP)In this Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 photo, Nurse Practitioner Kristin Andrs looks over a chart in an examination room at her wellness center in Petersburg, Va. (Photo: AP)
    In this Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 photo, Nurse Practitioner Kristin Andrs looks over a chart in an examination room at her wellness center in Petersburg, Va. (Photo: AP)In this Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 photo, Nurse Practitioner Kristin Andrs looks over a chart in an examination room at her wellness center in Petersburg, Va. (Photo: AP)
    Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed a bill allowing most nurse practitioners to gain the autonomy to practice without a physician's oversight.More
    Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed a bill allowing most nurse practitioners to gain the autonomy to practice without a physician's oversight.More

  • Maryland House Overrides Veto on School Funding Policy

    Maryland House Overrides Veto on School Funding Policy

    Apr 05, 2018 1:19 PM2018-04-05 17:19:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:19:41 GMT
    The Maryland House has voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a bill that would change how the state makes spending decisions about school construction.More
    The Maryland House has voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a bill that would change how the state makes spending decisions about school construction.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More

  • Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember the Life of Erica Gould

    Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember the Life of Erica Gould

    A vigil was held Tuesday night for a mother of three who was shot and killed in Salisbury, Maryland on Easter Sunday. But police are still searching for her killer.

    More

    A vigil was held Tuesday night for a mother of three who was shot and killed in Salisbury, Maryland on Easter Sunday. But police are still searching for her killer.

    More

  • No Visas, No Workers, No Business for Maryland's Crab Industry

    No Visas, No Workers, No Business for Maryland's Crab Industry

    Russell Hall Seafood owner, Harry Phillips, says they asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 50 seasonal workers from Mexico on what's called H2-B worker visas to pick crabs.

    Out of 81,000 applications nationwide, a record number, the government turned to a lottery system, reaching the 66,000 visa cap.

    Russel Hall Seafood wasn't picked in the lottery as well as places like Old Salty's, A E Phillips and Lindy's Seafood.

    More

    Russell Hall Seafood owner, Harry Phillips, says they asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 50 seasonal workers from Mexico on what's called H2-B worker visas to pick crabs.

    Out of 81,000 applications nationwide, a record number, the government turned to a lottery system, reaching the 66,000 visa cap.

    Russel Hall Seafood wasn't picked in the lottery as well as places like Old Salty's, A E Phillips and Lindy's Seafood.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices