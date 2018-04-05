Va. Governor Signs Bill Giving Nurse Practitioners More Autonomy

Thursday, April 5 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:42:14 GMT
Photo: Anne Arundel County Police
Photo: Anne Arundel County Police
The Maryland Poison Center and the Maryland Department of Health are warning the public of the danger of bleeding that can be linked to use of synthetic cannabionoids, also known as spice, K2, or fake weed.More
The Maryland Poison Center and the Maryland Department of Health are warning the public of the danger of bleeding that can be linked to use of synthetic cannabionoids, also known as spice, K2, or fake weed.More
Thursday, April 5 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:42:14 GMT
Photo: Anne Arundel County Police
Photo: Anne Arundel County Police
The Maryland Poison Center and the Maryland Department of Health are warning the public of the danger of bleeding that can be linked to use of synthetic cannabionoids, also known as spice, K2, or fake weed.More
The Maryland Poison Center and the Maryland Department of Health are warning the public of the danger of bleeding that can be linked to use of synthetic cannabionoids, also known as spice, K2, or fake weed.More
Thursday, April 5 2018 11:11 AM EDT2018-04-05 15:11:53 GMT
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, joined by Senate President Thomas V. "Mike" Miller and Speaker of the House Mike Busch, today signed landmark legislation to stabilize Maryland’s health care insurance market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market.More
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market.More
Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.
Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.
Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:51:06 GMT
Virginia Gov.-elect, Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (Photo: AP)
Virginia Gov.-elect, Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (Photo: AP)
Gov. Ralph Northam has signed an executive order directing Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality to review its operations and evaluate changes in federal environmental regulations since President Donald Trump took office.More
Gov. Ralph Northam has signed an executive order directing Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality to review its operations and evaluate changes in federal environmental regulations since President Donald Trump took office.More
Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:10:49 GMT
A bill awaiting Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's signature would eliminate the requirement that nurse practitioners with a certain amount of clinical experience have a contract with a physician who oversees them.More
A bill awaiting Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's signature would eliminate the requirement that nurse practitioners with a certain amount of clinical experience have a contract with a physician who oversees them.More
Sunday, April 1 2018 11:38 PM EDT2018-04-02 03:38:36 GMT
The Library of Virginia is years behind in cataloging documents from former governors' administrations and has declined to make records in that trove of information available under public records requests.More
The Library of Virginia is years behind in cataloging documents from former governors' administrations and has declined to make records in that trove of information available under public records requests.More