Va. Governor Signs Bill Giving Nurse Practitioners More Autonomy

Va. Governor Signs Bill Giving Nurse Practitioners More Autonomy

Apr 05, 2018
In this Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 photo, Nurse Practitioner Kristin Andrs looks over a chart in an examination room at her wellness center in Petersburg, Va. (Photo: AP) In this Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 photo, Nurse Practitioner Kristin Andrs looks over a chart in an examination room at her wellness center in Petersburg, Va. (Photo: AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed a bill allowing most nurse practitioners to gain the autonomy to practice without a physician's oversight.

Northam's spokesman said Thursday the governor had signed the measure sponsored by Republican Del. Roxann Robinson.

A statement from the Virginia Council of Nurse Practitioners called it a "spectacular moment."

The bill allows most types of nurse practitioners with five years of full-time clinical experience to earn approval to practice without maintaining a contract with a supervising physician.

The bill's supporters said the contracts were a burden and doing away with them could expand access to care.

The measure drew opposition from physicians, who raised patient safety and quality-of-care concerns.

More than half the state's affected nurse practitioners have already met the five-year experience requirement.

