Berlin Man Found Guilty of Assault in 2017 H20i Incident

SNOW HILL, Md. -- The Circuit Court for Worcester County found a Berlin man guilty of assault and other charges Wednesday after an incident at the H20i car event in 2017.

Justin Hess, 31 of Berlin, was arrested in September after police said he waved a fake handgun at a crowd at the event held on September 29th.

The Office of the State's Attorney for Worcester County said undercover Ocean City officers were detailed to the area of Trimper Avenue and Coastal Highway. It was at that location that officers said they saw a car stop in the bus lane. Hess got out the car, approached a group of people and shoved another man without provocation. The Office said the man then approached Hess, which is when Hess pulled out what looked like a black handgun and waved it toward the group of people.

Officers said people ran into the street and started yelling "he has a gun", before Hess got back into his car. Ocean City officers later pulled him over down the road. The State's Attorney said police found a black BB gun in the car that looked like a 9mm handgun.

The State Attorney argued in the case that while they could not provide victims for the trial, Hess still intended to scare the crowd of people. The jury found Hess guilty after a four-minute deliberation.

Hess was found guilty of assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and possessing a replica firearm. He is awaiting sentencing and could face up to a maximum of ten years in the Department of Corrections on the assault charge alone.