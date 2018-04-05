Salisbury Fire Chief to Retire

SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury announced Thursday the upcoming retirement of Fire Chief Rick Hoppes after more than 30 years of service to the city.

Hoppes began his career with the Salisbury Fire Department as a volunteer in 1985, until he began his career service with the department in 1988. He held many operational and administrative positions during his career, including lieutenant and training officer, captain, assistant fire chief, deputy fire chief and acting fire chief, having been appointed to that position twice. In April 2013, Hoppes was appointed the city's permanent fire chief.

In a Facebook post, the city said it is "with a mixture of sadness and joy--and a whole lot of pride--that we congratulate Fire Chief Rick Hoppes on his upcoming retirement. The city did not say when his last day on the job will be.

In the same Facebook post, the city announced the job opening for the soon to be available position of fire chief.