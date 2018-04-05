Salisbury Fire Chief to Retire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Fire Chief to Retire

Posted: Apr 05, 2018 3:05 PM Updated:
Salisbury Fire Chief Rick Hoppes (Official photo) Salisbury Fire Chief Rick Hoppes (Official photo)

SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury announced Thursday the upcoming retirement of Fire Chief Rick Hoppes after more than 30 years of service to the city.

Hoppes began his career with the Salisbury Fire Department as a volunteer in 1985, until he began his career service with the department in 1988. He held many operational and administrative positions during his career, including lieutenant and training officer, captain, assistant fire chief, deputy fire chief and acting fire chief, having been appointed to that position twice. In April 2013, Hoppes was appointed the city's permanent fire chief

In a Facebook post, the city said it is "with a mixture of sadness and joy--and a whole lot of pride--that we congratulate Fire Chief Rick Hoppes on his upcoming retirement. The city did not say when his last day on the job will be. 

In the same Facebook post, the city announced the job opening for the soon to be available position of fire chief. 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Salisbury Fire Chief to Retire

    Salisbury Fire Chief to Retire

    Apr 05, 2018 3:05 PM2018-04-05 19:05:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:06 PM EDT2018-04-05 19:06:07 GMT
    Salisbury Fire Chief Rick Hoppes (Official photo)Salisbury Fire Chief Rick Hoppes (Official photo)
    Salisbury Fire Chief Rick Hoppes (Official photo)Salisbury Fire Chief Rick Hoppes (Official photo)
    The City of Salisbury announced Thursday the upcoming retirement of Fire Chief Rick Hoppes after more than 30 years of service to the city.More
    The City of Salisbury announced Thursday the upcoming retirement of Fire Chief Rick Hoppes after more than 30 years of service to the city.More

  • Berlin Man Found Guilty of Assault in 2017 H20i Incident

    Berlin Man Found Guilty of Assault in 2017 H20i Incident

    Apr 05, 2018 2:27 PM2018-04-05 18:27:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:57:11 GMT
    SNOW HILL, Md. -- The Circuit Court for Worcester County found a Berlin man guilty of assault and other charges after an incident at the H20i car event in 2017. Justin Hess, 31 of Berlin, was arrested in September following an incident at the event held oMore
    The Circuit Court for Worcester County found a Berlin man guilty of assault and other charges after an incident at the H20i car event in 2017.More

  • Maryland Casinos Set New Single-Month Record Revenue

    Maryland Casinos Set New Single-Month Record Revenue

    Apr 05, 2018 1:50 PM2018-04-05 17:50:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:19:57 GMT
    Maryland Lottery and Gaming on Thursday announced that March 2018 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos established a new single-month record of $150,073,958.More
    Maryland Lottery and Gaming on Thursday announced that March 2018 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos established a new single-month record of $150,073,958.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More

  • Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember the Life of Erica Gould

    Candlelight Vigil Held to Remember the Life of Erica Gould

    A vigil was held Tuesday night for a mother of three who was shot and killed in Salisbury, Maryland on Easter Sunday. But police are still searching for her killer.

    More

    A vigil was held Tuesday night for a mother of three who was shot and killed in Salisbury, Maryland on Easter Sunday. But police are still searching for her killer.

    More

  • No Visas, No Workers, No Business for Maryland's Crab Industry

    No Visas, No Workers, No Business for Maryland's Crab Industry

    Russell Hall Seafood owner, Harry Phillips, says they asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 50 seasonal workers from Mexico on what's called H2-B worker visas to pick crabs.

    Out of 81,000 applications nationwide, a record number, the government turned to a lottery system, reaching the 66,000 visa cap.

    Russel Hall Seafood wasn't picked in the lottery as well as places like Old Salty's, A E Phillips and Lindy's Seafood.

    More

    Russell Hall Seafood owner, Harry Phillips, says they asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for 50 seasonal workers from Mexico on what's called H2-B worker visas to pick crabs.

    Out of 81,000 applications nationwide, a record number, the government turned to a lottery system, reaching the 66,000 visa cap.

    Russel Hall Seafood wasn't picked in the lottery as well as places like Old Salty's, A E Phillips and Lindy's Seafood.

    More

  • Maryland News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185256">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Maryland NewsMore>>

  • Salisbury Fire Chief to Retire

    Salisbury Fire Chief to Retire

    Apr 05, 2018 3:05 PM2018-04-05 19:05:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:06 PM EDT2018-04-05 19:06:07 GMT
    Salisbury Fire Chief Rick Hoppes (Official photo)Salisbury Fire Chief Rick Hoppes (Official photo)
    Salisbury Fire Chief Rick Hoppes (Official photo)Salisbury Fire Chief Rick Hoppes (Official photo)
    The City of Salisbury announced Thursday the upcoming retirement of Fire Chief Rick Hoppes after more than 30 years of service to the city.More
    The City of Salisbury announced Thursday the upcoming retirement of Fire Chief Rick Hoppes after more than 30 years of service to the city.More

  • Berlin Man Found Guilty of Assault in 2017 H20i Incident

    Berlin Man Found Guilty of Assault in 2017 H20i Incident

    Apr 05, 2018 2:27 PM2018-04-05 18:27:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:57:11 GMT
    SNOW HILL, Md. -- The Circuit Court for Worcester County found a Berlin man guilty of assault and other charges after an incident at the H20i car event in 2017. Justin Hess, 31 of Berlin, was arrested in September following an incident at the event held oMore
    The Circuit Court for Worcester County found a Berlin man guilty of assault and other charges after an incident at the H20i car event in 2017.More

  • Maryland Casinos Set New Single-Month Record Revenue

    Maryland Casinos Set New Single-Month Record Revenue

    Apr 05, 2018 1:50 PM2018-04-05 17:50:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:19:57 GMT
    Maryland Lottery and Gaming on Thursday announced that March 2018 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos established a new single-month record of $150,073,958.More
    Maryland Lottery and Gaming on Thursday announced that March 2018 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos established a new single-month record of $150,073,958.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices