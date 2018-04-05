Salisbury Fire Chief to Retire

SALISBURY, Md.- The City of Salisbury announced Thursday the upcoming retirement of Fire Chief Rick Hoppes after more than 30 years of service to the city.
Hoppes began his career with the Salisbury Fire Department as a volunteer in 1985, until he began his career service with the department in 1988. He held many operational and administrative positions during his career, including lieutenant and training officer, captain, assistant fire chief, deputy fire chief and acting fire chief, having been appointed to that position twice. In April 2013, Hoppes was appointed the city's permanent fire chief.
In a Facebook post, the city said it is "with a mixture of sadness and joy--and a whole lot of pride--that we congratulate Fire Chief Rick Hoppes on his upcoming retirement. The city did not say when his last day on the job will be.
In the same Facebook post, the city announced the job opening for the soon to be available position of fire chief.
Thursday, April 5 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:57:11 GMT
SNOW HILL, Md. -- The Circuit Court for Worcester County found a Berlin man guilty of assault and other charges after an incident at the H20i car event in 2017. Justin Hess, 31 of Berlin, was arrested in September following an incident at the event held oMore
The Circuit Court for Worcester County found a Berlin man guilty of assault and other charges after an incident at the H20i car event in 2017.More
Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.
Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.
Thursday, April 5 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:57:11 GMT
SNOW HILL, Md. -- The Circuit Court for Worcester County found a Berlin man guilty of assault and other charges after an incident at the H20i car event in 2017. Justin Hess, 31 of Berlin, was arrested in September following an incident at the event held oMore
The Circuit Court for Worcester County found a Berlin man guilty of assault and other charges after an incident at the H20i car event in 2017.More
Thursday, April 5 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:18:42 GMT
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, joined by Senate President Thomas V. "Mike" Miller and Speaker of the House Mike Busch, today signed landmark legislation to stabilize Maryland’s health care insurance market. (Photo: Larry Hogan Facebook page)
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market.More
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed measures to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market.More
Thursday, April 5 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:42:14 GMT
Photo: Anne Arundel County Police
Photo: Anne Arundel County Police
The Maryland Poison Center and the Maryland Department of Health are warning the public of the danger of bleeding that can be linked to use of synthetic cannabionoids, also known as spice, K2, or fake weed.More
The Maryland Poison Center and the Maryland Department of Health are warning the public of the danger of bleeding that can be linked to use of synthetic cannabionoids, also known as spice, K2, or fake weed.More