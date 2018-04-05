Fenwick Island Moves Forward on Dredging Bay

FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- Fenwick Island is paying $5100 to study the bottom of the Little Assawoman Bay--a key step in dredging the body of water.

"We are showing a big commitment," says Dredging Committee Chair Bernie Merritt. "We want to work with DNREC and the Army Corps to show that the town and the council are really committed to moving the ball forward."

Merritt says the study will ensure the bay's silt is not contaminated. He says they are first sampling six spots in the southern part of the bay, with the northern end to follow. Merritt says the bay is so shallow it's almost impossible for people to take their boats on the water.

"People come in and out of here during the summer and most of the year," he explains. "But the problem is that it's gotten so low on low tide that people can almost literally walk across to the main channel."

Merritt says after the town completes their study--and the state finishes a study of their own--then they will begin to work on securing state and federal funding.