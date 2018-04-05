Virginia Woman Charged With Threatening to Blow Up 7-Eleven

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia woman is charged with threatening to blow up a 7-Eleven.



Virginia Beach Fire Department spokesman Art Kohn tells WAVY-TV that 33-year-old Crystal Mostek walked into the store Wednesday night, placed a device on the counter and told the store clerk it was a bomb, threatening to blow up the store.



The device was later determined to not be a bomb.



Mostek is being on felony charges of threatening to bomb and possession of a hoax device. It's unclear whether she has a lawyer.



Further details have not been released.