Delaware State News: Ransomware Attack Surmounted - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware State News: Ransomware Attack Surmounted

Posted: Apr 05, 2018 11:49 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A ransomware attack hit a daily Delaware newspaper at midweek but the editor says it has been surmounted and operations quickly resumed.

The Delaware State News reported that the attack on its servers curtailed operations Wednesday, temporarily knocking the staff offline and leaving the Dover newspaper inaccessible by phone through most of the business day. Editor Andrew West says the newspaper was able to overcome server issues and put out a print edition Thursday. He says its website remained operational throughout.

"We have a small staff but we managed some workarounds," West says.

The Delaware State News serves two counties in the state, Kent and Sussex.

