Rt. 50 Bridge in Ocean City to Close Friday Night for Repairs

Rt. 50 Bridge in Ocean City to Close Friday Night for Repairs

Posted: Apr 06, 2018 12:04 AM Updated:
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said Thursday that the Harry W. Kelley Memorial Drawbridge will close overnight Friday night for repairs. 

MDOT SHA said work will start on the bridge at 10 p.m. and will continue to 8 a.m., about when the repairs are finished.  MDOT SHA crews noticed a crack in one of the steal beams during routine evaluation. While the bridge is safe to use, the department said they want to repair the issue to ensure reliability as the summer season approaches. Closing the bridge is the only way crews can work to make the necessary repairs.

Drivers will be directed to MD 90 while the bridge is closed. Marine traffic will continue as normal. 

