Ex-DuPont Workers Say Chemours Co. tricked them out of money
Posted:
Apr 06, 2018 8:15 AM
Updated:
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Some former DuPont employees are suing Chemours Co. over their severance and accuse the company of fraud.
The lawsuit says the company tricked the employees into accepting a severance up to $102,000 less than it later offered to other employees. According to court filings, Chemours denies wrongdoing.
DuPont's performance chemicals division broke away in 2015 and became Chemours. DuPont trimmed that sector's employees and offered a severance package of up to 1 year of salary and benefits. Chemours announced another reduction shortly after, offering an optional severance package of up to six months base salary.
The lawsuit says the company said that package would be similar to future packages. But the next round of layoffs offered a severance similar to the first.
Thursday, March 15 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-03-15 11:56:11 GMT
(Photo: AP)
(Photo: AP)
Toys R Us is headed toward shuttering its U.S. operations, jeopardizing the jobs of some 30,000 employees while spelling the end for a chain known to generations of children and parents for its sprawling stores and Geoffrey the giraffe mascot.More
The demise of Toys R Us will have a ripple effect on everything from toy makers to consumers to landlords. The 70-year-old retailer is headed toward shuttering its U.S. operations, jeopardizing the jobs of some 30,000 employees.More
Thursday, April 5 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-04-05 16:02:22 GMT
The co-owner of the Lewes Daily Market who pleaded guilty in December to accessing child pornography has been sentenced to 40 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release in Delaware.More
The co-owner of the Lewes Daily Market, who pleaded guilty in December to accessing child pornography, has been sentenced to 40 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release in Delaware.More
Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.
Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.
One woman in Wicomico County is demanding new laws supporting patients who carry medical marijuana. Police say 30-year-old Kaitlin Austin-Camper's car was searched because of a marijuana odor. Austin believes the search shouldn't have happened because she's prescribed medical marijuana.
Watermen like Palley say the blocked channel makes it hard for them to do their jobs, especially with crab season now underway. Sometimes, the only help they get is warning signs reading "DANGER," marking the shallow parts of the water. Other times, they're forced to take the longer route around, adding at least an hour to their journey back home.
Watermen like Palley say the blocked channel makes it hard for them to do their jobs, especially with crab season now underway. Sometimes, the only help they get is warning signs reading "DANGER," marking the shallow parts of the water. Other times, they're forced to take the longer route around, adding at least an hour to their journey back home.
Thursday, April 5 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-04-05 16:02:22 GMT
The co-owner of the Lewes Daily Market who pleaded guilty in December to accessing child pornography has been sentenced to 40 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release in Delaware.More
The co-owner of the Lewes Daily Market, who pleaded guilty in December to accessing child pornography, has been sentenced to 40 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release in Delaware.More