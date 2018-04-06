Ex-DuPont Workers Say Chemours Co. tricked them out of money - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ex-DuPont Workers Say Chemours Co. tricked them out of money

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Some former DuPont employees are suing Chemours Co. over their severance and accuse the company of fraud.

The lawsuit says the company tricked the employees into accepting a severance up to $102,000 less than it later offered to other employees. According to court filings, Chemours denies wrongdoing.

DuPont's performance chemicals division broke away in 2015 and became Chemours. DuPont trimmed that sector's employees and offered a severance package of up to 1 year of salary and benefits. Chemours announced another reduction shortly after, offering an optional severance package of up to six months base salary.

The lawsuit says the company said that package would be similar to future packages. But the next round of layoffs offered a severance similar to the first.

