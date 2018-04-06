Maryland Bill to Give Extra $178M to MTA Heads to Governor
Posted:
Apr 06, 2018 8:36 AM
Updated:
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The Maryland General Assembly has approved a bill that will give an extra $178 million to the state agency that operates the subway in Baltimore.
The House of Delegates passed the bill Thursday night and it now heads to Gov. Larry Hogan. He has said he would sign it. The Baltimore Sun reports the bill also requires the state to award a $167 million annual grant to the Washington Area Metropolitan Transit Authority, if Virginia and Delaware match the funds.
The bill initially only called for new funding for the Washington Metro. But the monthlong shutdown of Baltimore's Metro prompted area lawmakers to include funding for the Maryland Transit Administration. The Maryland Transit Administration will get the funding over three years starting mid-2019.
The co-owner of the Lewes Daily Market who pleaded guilty in December to accessing child pornography has been sentenced to 40 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release in Delaware.
Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.
