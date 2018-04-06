Maryland Man Charged After Child Porn Found in Storage - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Man Charged After Child Porn Found in Storage

Posted: Apr 06, 2018 8:37 AM Updated:

SEVERN, Md. (AP)- The discovery of thousands of images of child pornography inside an auctioned storage locker has led to charges for a Maryland man.

News outlets report 55-year-old Glenn D. Ranger was arrested on multiple sex charges Wednesday night. Maryland State Police said in a release that, in addition to the photos, they had found recordings of him sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl and a boy under 10.

According to charging documents, the locker was seized and auctioned when Ranger failed to make payments. The new owner reported its contents.

The female victim, now an adult, told police Ranger assaulted her between 2002 and 2010. Ranger had been investigated multiple times and was twice charged with child sex abuse, though the charges were later dropped.

Court records didn't list an attorney.

