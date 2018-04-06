Maryland Man Charged After Child Porn Found in Storage
Posted:
Apr 06, 2018 8:37 AM
Updated:
SEVERN, Md. (AP)- The discovery of thousands of images of child pornography inside an auctioned storage locker has led to charges for a Maryland man.
News outlets report 55-year-old Glenn D. Ranger was arrested on multiple sex charges Wednesday night. Maryland State Police said in a release that, in addition to the photos, they had found recordings of him sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl and a boy under 10.
According to charging documents, the locker was seized and auctioned when Ranger failed to make payments. The new owner reported its contents.
The female victim, now an adult, told police Ranger assaulted her between 2002 and 2010. Ranger had been investigated multiple times and was twice charged with child sex abuse, though the charges were later dropped.
The co-owner of the Lewes Daily Market, who pleaded guilty in December to accessing child pornography, has been sentenced to 40 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release in Delaware.More
Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.
Watermen like Palley say the blocked channel makes it hard for them to do their jobs, especially with crab season now underway. Sometimes, the only help they get is warning signs reading "DANGER," marking the shallow parts of the water. Other times, they're forced to take the longer route around, adding at least an hour to their journey back home.