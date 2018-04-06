Delaware Governor's Wife to Lead At-risk Kids' Initiative

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Delaware Gov. John Carney's administration has announced a new initiative aimed at helping the state's at-risk children, spearheaded by the governor's wife.



First Chance Delaware is intended to be an umbrella group to coordinate public-private partnerships focused on expanding access to nutritious food, helping parents prepare their children for school, and assisting students with emotional trauma.



First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney said Thursday the challenges faced by Delaware families lead to a "geometric and generational erosion of opportunity," which this initiative aims to alleviate.

"First Chance is not a new program," she added. "It is a framework, in coordination with the Family Services Cabinet Council, to promote a statewide culture of commitment to Delaware’s children. In advancing that culture, we recognize our shared interest, as well as our shared moral obligation, to give all children an opportunity to realize their potential – in learning, work, and citizenship.”

The first collaboration will be a state task force on ending childhood hunger.



First Chance Delaware is being supported by a $25,000 grant from the Casey Family Programs, which focuses on foster care and child welfare.