Some Maryland Bills Going into Law Without Hogan's Signature

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Some Maryland measures are going into law without Gov. Larry Hogan's signature.

The governor's office released a list of bills Thursday evening that the Democrat-led legislature sent to the Republican governor that he is neither signing nor vetoing, so they will automatically go into law.

One of them is a measure to create automatic voter registration. It designates agencies to automatically register residents to vote, unless the applicant declines to register or is determined not to be eligible.

Hogan also declined to sign a bill that decouples Maryland's estate tax from the federal estate tax. It limits the amount of Maryland estate tax up to $5 million. It's in response to the federal tax overhaul, which is set to double the federal exemption to about $11 million next year.

