DuPont Family Member Buys DuPont Country Club in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- A member of the duPont family is buying the DuPont Country Club and says he will not build homes on the property.

Ben duPont and another club member, Don Wirth, have agreed to purchase the 95-year-old club and plan to make $18 million in improvements, including a new swimming pool and driving range.

The DowDuPont company put the unprofitable country club up for sale last year.

Residents who live near the club had been concerned a buyer would use the 525 acres for a housing development.

The club has three 18-hole golf courses and has hosted professional and amateur tournaments.

duPont said he hopes to increase membership from 1,700 to 3,000.

