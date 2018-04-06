Officer Injured, Patrol Car Flips Responding to Accident - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Officer Injured, Patrol Car Flips Responding to Accident

Posted: Apr 06, 2018 10:46 AM Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP)- A police officer in Delaware was injured after his patrol car flipped while he responded to a traffic accident.

The officer with the Middletown Police Department was answering a call Thursday afternoon for a crash involving a pedestrian on East Main Street.

Witnesses said a vehicle struck the patrol car, which had activated its lights and sirens. The car rolled twice before landing on its roof, with its hood resting on a third car.

The officer and the driver of the car that struck him were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian that was hit in the initial accident was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

