Willards Man Involved in Armed Standoff Gets 25 Years for Assault

WILLARDS, Md.- A Willards man convicted of assault and related charges in connection with an armed standoff with police last year has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

On Thursday, April 5, Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen L. Beckstead sentenced 26-year-old Alex Bartell to 25 years for each of five counts of first-degree assault to be served concurrently and 20 years for the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, also to be served concurrently. Bartell was convicted on Jan. 31, by a Wicomico County jury.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at his home in March 2017. Wicomico County sheriff’s deputies responded there and learned that the Bartell had locked himself inside a bedroom with a gun.

Deputies attempted to negotiate a surrender when they were fired upon multiple times. A barricade situation ensued and lasted throughout the night, according to the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County.

The standoff finally came to an end after a Maryland State Police S.T.A.T.E. (swat team) member shot Bartell in his arm, at which time he dropped his weapon and surrendered.