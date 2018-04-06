Neighbors Help Plant Beach Grass in Rehoboth Beach to Keep Dunes Strong

Neighbors Help Plant Sand Grass in Rehoboth Beach to Keep Dunes - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Neighbors in Rehoboth Beach helped plant new beach grass along a section of the dunes in Rehoboth Beach Friday morning. 

Every spring since 1990, many dedicated volunteers have stabilized Delaware's sand dunes by planting more than 5 million stems of Cape American beach grass along ocean and bay beaches.

DNREC said beach grass helps build and stabilize dunes. Blades of grass help trap wind blown sand which can create new dunes and expand existing dunes.

DNREC said sand dunes provide protection against damaging coastal storms by absorbing wave energy. Sand dunes offer protection by acting as major sand storage areas which replenish sand to eroded beaches during storm events. Without sand dunes, storm waves rush inland and flood properties.

Rehoboth Beach city commissioner Stan Mills said these events keep the boardwalk protected -- especially after all of the back-to-back storms this winter.

"Other coastal towns suffered more, especially those that didn't have as great fortified dunes. Our dunes did help us a little bit," said Mills.

DNREC is reminding visitors to stay off dunes, as they are vulnerable.

