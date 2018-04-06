Student Disciplined After Noose Found Hanging in Stephen Decatur Bathroom

BERLIN, Md.- A student has been disciplined after a noose was found hanging in a bathroom at Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin earlier this week.

Worcester County Public Schools officials said the noose, made out of a piece of clothing, was found in a boys' bathroom on Wednesday, which also happened to be the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination. But it is not known whether it was related to that.

School officials said they investigated the matter with law enforcement and punishment was handed down Thursday.