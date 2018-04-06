Dover Police Investigating Northeast Title Loans Armed Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Police Investigating Northeast Title Loans Armed Robbery

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday morning Northeastern Title Loans at 105 N. DuPont Highway.

Police said  the incident occurred at approximately 11:28 a.m. when a male suspect entered the business and demanded money while displaying a handgun.

Officers said that after the holdup the suspect fled in an unknown directionwith an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was described as black, wearing a dark coat, khaki pants and dark shoes.  

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

