Key Virginia Republican Shows Support for Medicaid Expansion
Posted:
Apr 06, 2018 3:01 PM
Updated:
This photo taken March 1, 2018, shows Sen. Frank W. Wagner, R-VA Beach, speaking before the Virginia Senate at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. (Photo: AP)
RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- A key Virginia Republican has signaled support for Medicaid expansion, a move that gives pro-expansion lawmakers a majority in both chambers of the General Assembly.
Virginia Beach Sen. Frank Wagner said in a statement Friday that he favors expanding Medicaid, enacting a new tax on hospitals, and using part of the extra money raised to give tax credits to lower income Virginians.
Wagner has previously voted against Medicaid expansion and his new support could end a deadlock over the state budget. Lawmakers have been unable to pass a spending plan because of Republican infighting over whether it should include Medicaid expansion.
But it's not immediately clear if Wagner's proposal will find broad support. The only other Republican senator who supports expansion, Sen. Emmett Hanger, opposes the proposed hospital tax.
Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.
Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.
One woman in Wicomico County is demanding new laws supporting patients who carry medical marijuana. Police say 30-year-old Kaitlin Austin-Camper's car was searched because of a marijuana odor. Austin believes the search shouldn't have happened because she's prescribed medical marijuana.