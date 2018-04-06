Milford Police Investigating Park Robberies - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Milford Police Investigating Park Robberies

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police are investigating two robberies that occurred in Bicentennial and Memorial parks last weekend. 

Police said the first was a strong-armed robbery that occurred during the evening hours of Saturday, March 31. Investigators said the victim was walking across the bridge between Memorial and Bicentennial parks and was approached from behind by a male suspect, who began to assault him. An investigation revealed that another male suspect assisted the first suspect with assaulting the victim, according to police. The suspects then stole the victim’s wallet, which contained identification information and cash. Then the suspects ran toward SE Front Street. The victim suffered serious physical injury as a result of the robbery and was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The victim described the first suspect as a white male, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, average build, with short brown hair and facial hair. The suspect was further described as between 30 and 40 years of age and wearing a blue and white shirt. The victim could only describe the second suspect as a light-skinned black male with short black hair.

The second incident was an armed robbery that occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, April 1. Police said the victim was walking through Bicentennial Park when he was approached by three male suspects armed with knives, who began to assault him and took an undisclosed amount of cash from him before fleeing. 

The victim was able to walk to a restaurant in the Riverwalk Shopping Center and get help. The victim suffered physical injury to his face as a result of the incident and was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. The only description that the victim could provide of the suspects were three black males armed with knives.

Police urge anyone with information about these incidents or about the identities of the suspects involved to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. 

