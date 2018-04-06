Berlin Man Sentenced in Sex Abuse Case of Teenage Piano Student

One woman in Wicomico County is demanding new laws supporting patients who carry medical marijuana. Police say 30 year old Kaitlin Austin's car was searched because of a marijuana odor.
One woman in Wicomico County is demanding new laws supporting patients who carry medical marijuana. Police say 30-year-old Kaitlin Austin-Camper's car was searched because of a marijuana odor. Austin believes the search shouldn't have happened because she's prescribed medical marijuana.More
Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.More
Watermen like Palley say the blocked channel makes it hard for them to do their jobs, especially with crab season now underway. Sometimes, the only help they get is warning signs reading "DANGER," marking the shallow parts of the water. Other times, they're forced to take the longer route around, adding at least an hour to their journey back home.More
