Former Dover Principal Sentenced to Prison

WILMINGTON, Del.- A former Dover charter school principal was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to federal program theft.

Noel Rodriguez, 56, was ordered to serve 13 months and pay $145,480 in restitution.

According to court records and statements made in open court, between 2011 and 2014, while serving as principal of the Academy of Dover, Rodriguez embezzled $145,480 from the school. He did so by charging personal expenses to four unauthorized credit cards that he opened in the name of the school, abusing the voucher program, and using the charter-school issued procurement credit card for his own personal purchases.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Education – Office of the Inspector General, and the Delaware Attorney General’s Office, with assistance from the Delaware Office of Auditor of Accounts.