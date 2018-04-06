Former Dover Principal Sentenced to Prison

Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.More
Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.More
One woman in Wicomico County is demanding new laws supporting patients who carry medical marijuana. Police say 30 year old Kaitlin Austin's car was searched because of a marijuana odor.
Austin believes the search shouldn't have happened because she's prescribed medical marijuana.More
One woman in Wicomico County is demanding new laws supporting patients who carry medical marijuana. Police say 30-year-old Kaitlin Austin-Camper's car was searched because of a marijuana odor. Austin believes the search shouldn't have happened because she's prescribed medical marijuana.More