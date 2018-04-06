Police Investigate Smyrna Car Dealership Robbery

SMYRNA, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a used car dealership Thursday night.

According to police, around 11 p.m., three people -- one woman and two men -- entered World Trust on S. Dupont Boulevard, displayed handguns and demanded money from employees.

One of the suspects allegedly struck an employee over the head with his fist while a second suspect struct another victim in the head with a handgun. A third victim was also in the business during the incident but was not injured, police said.

All three victims complied with the suspects' demands and turned over their cell phones. The suspects took some cash from the cash register and several keys to vehicles on the lot prior leaving the scene, police said.

No surveillance photos are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective S. Carbine of the Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-698-8444. Information may also be provided to Delaware Crime Stopper online or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333.