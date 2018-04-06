Police Investigate Smyrna Car Dealership Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Investigate Smyrna Car Dealership Robbery

Posted: Apr 06, 2018 7:06 PM Updated:

SMYRNA, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a used car dealership Thursday night.

According to police, around 11 p.m., three people -- one woman and two men -- entered World Trust on S. Dupont Boulevard, displayed handguns and demanded money from employees.

One of the suspects allegedly struck an employee over the head with his fist while a second suspect struct another victim in the head with a handgun. A third victim was also in the business during the incident but was not injured, police said.

All three victims complied with the suspects' demands and turned over their cell phones. The suspects took some cash from the cash register and several keys to vehicles on the lot prior leaving the scene, police said.

No surveillance photos are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective S. Carbine of the Troop 3 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-698-8444. Information may also be provided to Delaware Crime Stopper online or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333.

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Police Investigate Smyrna Car Dealership Robbery

    Police Investigate Smyrna Car Dealership Robbery

    Apr 06, 2018 7:06 PM2018-04-06 23:06:00 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:06 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:06:20 GMT
    Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a used car dealership Thursday night.More
    Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a used car dealership Thursday night.More

  • Former Dover Principal Sentenced to Prison

    Former Dover Principal Sentenced to Prison

    Apr 06, 2018 6:48 PM2018-04-06 22:48:00 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 6:51 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:51:25 GMT
    A former Dover charter school principal was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to federal program theft.More
    A former Dover charter school principal was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to federal program theft.More

  • Touch Of Italy's Future Uncertain as Court Case Continues

    Touch Of Italy's Future Uncertain as Court Case Continues

    Apr 06, 2018 5:29 PM2018-04-06 21:29:00 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:14:34 GMT
    LEWES, Del.- Touch of Italy's restaurants could soon belong to the highest bidder. Two of the company's shareholders, Michael Berardinelli and Delmarva Tennis Packages LLC, have filed suit against the company, calling for their "fair value of their intereMore
    LEWES, Del.- Touch of Italy's restaurants could soon belong to the highest bidder. Two of the company's shareholders, Michael Berardinelli and Delmarva Tennis Packages LLC, have filed suit against the company, calling for their "fair value of their intereMore

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More

  • Morning Weather for April 6, 2018

    Morning Weather for April 6, 2018

  • One Woman Wants Better Laws Surrounding Medical Marijuana Patients

    One Woman Wants Better Laws Surrounding Medical Marijuana Patients

    One woman in Wicomico County is demanding new laws supporting patients who carry medical marijuana. Police say 30 year old Kaitlin Austin's car was searched because of a marijuana odor.

    Austin believes the search shouldn't have happened because she's prescribed medical marijuana. 

    More

    One woman in Wicomico County is demanding new laws supporting patients who carry medical marijuana. Police say 30-year-old Kaitlin Austin-Camper's car was searched because of a marijuana odor. Austin believes the search shouldn't have happened because she's prescribed medical marijuana. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices