Milford Man Arrested Twice for Three Different Incidents in 24 Hours

MILFORD, Del. -- The Milford Police Department said Friday that they arrested one man twice within a span of 24 hours for three separate instances earlier this week.

According to Milford Police, Corey Comstock, 24 of Milford, was arrested Sunday in connection to a criminal mischief complaint. Police said Comstock allegedly did criminal mischief to a home on the 600 Block of Marvel Road on Saturday, after he had already been ordered by a court to not be on the property. He was charged and released on $3,000 unsecured bail.

Early Monday morning, Milford PD said Comstock was involved in two strong armed robberies that happened at two different Royal Farms locations in town.

Police responded to the Royal Farms at 566 South DuPont Boulevard in Sussex County around 12:26 a.m. Monday. Officers learned that a man came in to buy candy and when the register was open, stole an undisclosed amount of money from the register before taking off. Police said the employee was not injured in the brief struggle. Police investigation revealed that the man's description matched Comstock's, who had been arrested earlier on Sunday, and the employee also positively identified him.

Around 3:07 a.m. that same day, Milford Police responded to the Royal Farms at 108 Silicato Parkway in Kent County. Police learned that a man stole an undisclosed amount of money from the counter as a store employee was depositing that money into a safe. The man drove off in a car that police later learned was Comstock's. The store clerk also positively identified Comstock.

Milford Police said they traced Comstock back to a home on the 600 Block of Lakelawn Drive and arrested Comstock without incident. They also found him in possession of suspected heroin.

Comstock was charged with two counts of robbery in the second degree, and other charges. He was committed to the Department of Corrections on a $1,000 bail and was given a no contact order with all Royal Farms locations in Delaware. Comstock will appear before Kent and Sussex Counties’ Court of Common Pleas for preliminary hearings. He was also ordered to appear in Sussex County Family Court at a later date in relation to the criminal mischief charges.