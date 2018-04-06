DSP Looking for Millsboro Man Wanted in Rite Aid Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DSP Looking for Millsboro Man Wanted in Rite Aid Robbery

MILLSBORO, Del. -- Delaware State Police said they're looking for a Millsboro man wanted in connection to a robbery at a Rite Aid Thursday. 

Troopers said they responded to the convenient store located at 24892 John J. Williams Highway around 9 p.m. Thursday. DSP learned that Christopher Radcliffe, 39 of Millsboro, walked into the store, demanded money from the clerk, and ran away. Radcliffe took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the store clerk wasn't injured in the incident. Troopers has active warrants out for Radcliffe's arrest after they couldn't find him. Those arrests are on charges relating to the robbery as well as unrelated charges. 

DSP asks anyone with more information to contact Troop 4, Detective M. Doughty at 302-752-3794, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. 

 

