Man Imprisoned Gets 10 More Years for Assault on Inmate

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) - A Delaware inmate has had 10 years tacked on to a 40-year sentence, following a conviction for beating another inmate.

WDEL-FM cites a Friday release from the Delaware Department of Justice that says 38-year-old Gregory Griffin's assault on another inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center left the victim with multiple injuries to his head and face. The release says the April 2017 beating was caused by a disagreement.

At the time, Griffin was five years into a sentence for second-degree murder in the death of the mother of his children. He was convicted of the assault in a detention facility charge in February.

