Maryland Senate Passes Sexual Harassment Complaints Bill - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Senate Passes Sexual Harassment Complaints Bill

Posted: Apr 06, 2018 10:49 PM Updated:

By COURTNEY COLUMBUS
Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The Maryland Senate unanimously passed a measure Friday that would change how the General Assembly handles sexual harassment complaints.

Sexual harassment and discrimination complaints made to the legislature's ethics committee would be referred to an independent investigator, unless the person who filed the complaint doesn't want that to happen.

The bill also would prohibit lobbyists from sexually harassing legislators, interns and pages, among others.

In March, the House voted unanimously to pass the bill, but the Senate has made some changes to it since then. The version passed by the House of Delegates would require complaints be referred to an independent investigator only in certain situations. The House and Senate still have to reconcile their versions of the bill before the legislative session ends at midnight Monday.

Last month, Sen. Cheryl Kagan accused a lobbyist of inappropriately touching her in a bar. The lobbyist denied the allegations. Kagan spoke about the bill on the Senate floor Thursday.

"The sexual harassment issue has overlaid much of this session for me, as you can imagine," said Kagan, a Montgomery County Democrat. "This legislation is important for moving this state forward, for starting to address the culture that has too long existed, not just in Annapolis, not just in the legislature, but in the United States, around the world."

Three female state lawmakers also publicly discussed sexual harassment they've experienced while working in the statehouse.

Under the bill passed by the Senate, taxpayer money could not be used to settle a lawsuit involving sexual harassment.

In December, a rule-making committee decided to publish reported incidents of sexual harassment by elected legislators in an annual report that wouldn't disclose the legislators' names.

If the bill makes it through the General Assembly and is signed by Gov. Larry Hogan, it would take effect immediately.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury Murder Suspect Perp Walk

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More

    Salisbury police officers on Wednesday afternoon brought 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould to the Wicomico County Detention Center following his arrest for the Easter Sunday murder of his estranged wife, Erica Gould. Jameal Gould was taken into custody earlier Wednesday after he was found inside a vehicle traveling in the area of Jersey Road in Salisbury.

    More

  • Morning Weather for April 6, 2018

    Morning Weather for April 6, 2018

  • One Woman Wants Better Laws Surrounding Medical Marijuana Patients

    One Woman Wants Better Laws Surrounding Medical Marijuana Patients

    One woman in Wicomico County is demanding new laws supporting patients who carry medical marijuana. Police say 30 year old Kaitlin Austin's car was searched because of a marijuana odor.

    Austin believes the search shouldn't have happened because she's prescribed medical marijuana. 

    More

    One woman in Wicomico County is demanding new laws supporting patients who carry medical marijuana. Police say 30-year-old Kaitlin Austin-Camper's car was searched because of a marijuana odor. Austin believes the search shouldn't have happened because she's prescribed medical marijuana. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices